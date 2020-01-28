Building on Momentum: AiCure Announces Leadership Changes and New President

The appointment of a president allows AiCure founder Adam Hanina, who has served as CEO since inception, to focus on and guide special projects that aim to have high-level impact on future growth.

"I am extremely proud of the tremendous growth that AiCure has achieved since inception. We are evolving as a data company driving continuous innovation," said Adam Hanina. "This is an exciting inflection point and we're poised to grow at a faster rate. It is my privilege to hand the baton over to Ed who has transformed an exceptional company into a market-leading data powerhouse – I'm looking forward to seeing him do it again."

"I am honored to lead us to the next level as an AI and advanced data analytics company," Dr. Ikeguchi said, "I believe in the future of AiCure where there are so many parallels that are evident to what I have previously experienced."

About AiCure

AiCure is an AI and advanced data analytics company targeting the healthcare industry. AiCure uses artificial intelligence to see, hear and understand how people respond to treatment across clinical trials and patient care. Clinically proven to accurately measure and modify patient behavior, AiCure's technologies keep patients engaged and optimized to treatment, as well as assess treatment effectiveness.

Founded in 2010 and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and leading institutional investors, AiCure has more than 110 patents filed and works with global clients in over 30 countries. AiCure is globally recognized and a recipient of the Scrip Award, AI 100 and Digital Health 150. For more information, please visit www.aicure.com and follow our progress on LinkedIn and on Twitter @AiCure.

