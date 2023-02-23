Building Panels Global Market to Reach $260.7 Billion by 2030: Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend

Feb 23, 2023, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Panels: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Building Panels estimated at US$167.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$166.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Building Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured) -
- Alubel SpA
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
- Boral Building Products, Inc.
- Building Materials and Construction Solutions
- Dow Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Fletcher Building Limited
- Huntsman International LLC.
- Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd.
- Kingspan Group
- Lafarge
- LG Hausys Ltd.
- Marcegaglia SpA
- Metecno Group
- Mueller Inc.
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Oldcastle Infrastructure Inc.
- Owens Corning
- Panasonic Corporation
- PFB Corporation
- Saint-Gobain
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Building Panels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of COVID 19 on the Construction Industry
- Pandemic Effect on the US Construction Industry
- Building Panels: Enabling Energy-Efficient, Real Castles on Ground
- Concrete Panels: Robust & Weather-Resistant Structural Components
- Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP)
- Structural Insulated Panels (SIP)
- Wood Panels: Enabling Standard & Specialized Applications
- Building Panels Market to Scale Towering Heights with Anticipated Boom in Construction Activity
- Analysis by Application
- World Building Panels Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Residential and Non-Residential
- Analysis by End-Use
- World Building Panels Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Floors & Roofs, Walls, Columns & Beams, and Staircase
- Regional Analysis
- World Building Panels Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
- World Building Panels Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019
- Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
- Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating Vertical
- Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies
- The 'Green Construction' Trend Augurs Well for the Panels Market
- Green Buildings Market (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Construction Sector
- Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019)
- Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors in North America: Ranked by Order of Importance
- Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend
- Green & Energy-Efficient Building Activity Remains Tower of Strength for Structural Insulated Panel Market
- Green Building & Cold Storage Applications Enable Structural Insulated Panel Market to Exhibit Decent Growth
- Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Quick Solution to Affordable Housing
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
- Urbanization: Major Growth Driver
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
- Expansion in Middle Class Population Augurs Well for Future Growth
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Robust Gains across Residential & Non-Residential Construction
- Non-Residential Sector Benefits from Building Panel Systems
- Concrete and Structural Insulated Panels: Key Market Segments
- Wide Spectrum of Applications Sets Strong Foundation for Vacuum Insulation Panels Market
- Fiberglass Panels to Post Robust Volume Growth
- Metal Roofing Systems Sense Robust Opportunities
- Factors Adding Dynamism to the Market
- Select Product Innovations and Trends Influencing the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlze1o-panels?w=5
