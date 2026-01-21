Building Performance Association Approved to Sponsor Registered Apprenticeships for Energy Efficiency Careers Nationwide

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Performance Association (BPA) is proud to announce the approval of its National Guideline Standards for Registered Apprenticeship Programs by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship.

This milestone enables BPA to sponsor energy efficiency apprenticeship programs nationwide for the Energy Specialist and Home Performance Laborer occupations, supporting workforce development and expanding access to standardized, high-quality career pathways.

"This marks a significant advancement for the energy efficiency industry," said Brook Vernon, BPA's Workforce Development Programs Manager. "Over the past two years, through our collaboration in the Apprenticeships in Clean Energy (ACE Network)—led by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC)—BPA has provided extensive technical assistance nationwide to support and expand registered apprenticeship programs. At the same time, we've deepened our understanding of the tools and strategies that drive impactful workforce development for building performance. Achieving National Guideline Standards has always been our ultimate goal. We've developed rigorous, future-ready standards that incorporate, advance, and establish energy efficiency occupations."

A Registered Apprenticeship is a paid job where apprentices receive on-the-job training under the supervision of a mentor along with related technical instruction. As a program sponsor, BPA helps employers create apprenticeships that align with federal and industry standards. BPA provides support by mapping out a plan for the apprentice's journey, guiding employers through the Department of Labor's registration process, providing technical instruction to apprentices, and ensuring that all aspects of the program meet national standards. BPA also assists with connecting employers to apprentices, and vice versa.

BPA developed these guideline standards with support from the ACE Network, a national coalition led by IREC. The national approval builds on BPA's success in assisting with apprenticeships in Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, and Maine. To date, the ACE Network has supported the registration of over 1,000 apprentices nationwide.

"These National Guideline Standards are a major milestone not only for BPA, but for the broader building and home energy performance ecosystem," said Pagan Poggione, Vice President of Workforce Strategy and Innovation at IREC. "They provide a clear, consistent framework for employers to develop high-quality Registered Apprenticeship programs that prepare workers for family-sustaining careers. IREC is proud of our collaboration with BPA and our shared commitment to advancing workforce solutions that are practical, scalable, and aligned with the evolving needs of the energy industry."

BPA's Energy Specialist Apprenticeship program model offers a customizable plan that prepares new and prospective workers to become energy auditors, analysts, and specialists. Apprentices complete over 2,000 hours of on-the-job learning and 144+ hours of related technical instruction, covering topics such as building science, weatherization, energy audits, and healthy housing. The curriculum also includes safety certifications, leadership development, and pathways to industry-recognized credentials like Building Performance Institute (BPI) and Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) certifications.

"The Energy Specialist Apprenticeship model provided me with a customized pathway to train two new workers who were able to contribute immediately. With BPA providing the structure, training curriculum, and ongoing support, I was able to focus on running my business while bringing on new employees to help me scale. I'm also excited to say that, starting in February, we intend to enroll a new apprentice in the program," said Justin Holmes, owner of Total Home Performance in Easton, Maryland.

Additionally, BPA has created a Home Performance Laborer apprenticeship program that overlaps with the Energy Specialist program, ensuring that apprentices have an all-encompassing skillset that makes them an excellent fit for a variety of energy efficiency careers.

With increasing investments in energy efficiency programs, demand for skilled workers is high. BPA's national standards ensure consistent, high-quality training and support for small businesses, contractors, and weatherization agencies—especially those serving low-income communities.

"This achievement strengthens the workforce and helps build a more resilient future for communities across the country. This success would not have been possible without the steadfast support of the ACE Network, especially IREC and the Institute for Workplace Skills and Innovation," Vernon said.

The National Guideline Standards for the Energy Specialist and Home Performance Laborer occupations can be viewed at https://building-performance.org/apprenticeship/#standards. To learn more about the Energy Specialist Apprenticeship or on becoming a participating employer, visit https://building-performance.org/apprenticeship.

The Building Performance Association (BPA) is a nonprofit industry association that serves as the hub for businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies working to make America's homes more energy-efficient, comfortable, healthy, and safe. BPA supports policies that advance the expansion of home and building performance, energy efficiency businesses, and industries.

Media Contact: Katie Miller, [email protected], 412-551-2601

SOURCE Building Performance Association