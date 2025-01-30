Building Products M&A Activity to Grow in 2025

The BGL Industrials Insider

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The building products M&A market is poised for continued growth as investors weigh favorable long-term fundamentals of the U.S. housing market, according to an industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL). The long-term thesis builds as the nation's housing stock ages and the deficit of affordable housing grows, setting the stage for an overdue correction.

Download and read the BGL Building Products Insider here: https://bit.ly/bglBuildingProductsInsiderJan2025

In addition to providing insights into the broader housing market, BGL examines key trends impacting four of the industry's largest sub-sectors—window & door, flooring, cabinetry, and roofing. Key themes that play into an active building products M&A market in 2025 include:

Strategic buyers are back. If recent marquee transactions in the window & door and cabinetry sectors are any indicators, strategic buyers are actively pursuing accretive acquisitions that enhance growth, diversification, and product portfolios.

If recent marquee transactions in the window & door and cabinetry sectors are any indicators, strategic buyers are actively pursuing accretive acquisitions that enhance growth, diversification, and product portfolios. Private equity is a force. Private equity is poised to play an increasing role as buyers and sellers in the market. Backed by more than $1.0 trillion of dry powder and a robust direct lending market, significant capital is available for investment, while a large number of assets held in portfolios contend with extended hold periods and will be under pressure to seek exits.

Private equity is poised to play an increasing role as buyers and sellers in the market. Backed by more than of dry powder and a robust direct lending market, significant capital is available for investment, while a large number of assets held in portfolios contend with extended hold periods and will be under pressure to seek exits. Fragmentation will drive consolidation. Across the four sub-sectors, the competitive landscapes are marked by fragmentation with many small to mid-sized local and regional players. With limited scaled providers, the markets are ripe for consolidation as smaller players navigate an evolving regulatory and trade environment under the new Administration.

BGL's Building Products investment banking team is highly experienced in the residential, commercial construction, and infrastructure segments. We have successfully completed building products transactions across a wide range of end markets, from basic building materials such as aggregates, lumber, and pavers and pre-cast products to complex fenestration extrusions, glass fabrications, curtain wall, and highly engineered specialty coatings. Our expertise also extends to key interior and exterior products, including windows and doors, flooring, cabinetry, and other essential building components.

