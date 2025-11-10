Building the Future: Boston Society for Architecture Brings Architecture and Design to Thousands of Boston-Area Students

Through hands-on classroom programs, workshops, and internships, the BSA is inspiring a more diverse next generation of architects and designers across Greater Boston.

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Early awareness of architecture and design thinking is essential for inspiring future generations to shape the world around them. Yet, many aspiring architects face barriers such as limited access to the field, lack of understanding about educational pathways, and concerns about affordability. Additionally, only about 20% of all U.S. licensed architects identified as a person of color (source: NCARB), highlighting the profession's lack of representation compared to the broader population. When those shaping the built environment do not reflect the diversity of the communities they serve, questions arise about inclusion and equity in design.

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is addressing these challenges by leading efforts to introduce hands-on, age-appropriate design learning experiences and through special programs, such as high school internships. These initiatives emphasize how design education shapes students' awareness of the built environment and understanding of design's impact in their own lives. In 2025 alone, the BSA reached more than 2,000 students across Greater Boston, bringing architecture to life for learners from elementary to high school.

"Through BSA's K-12 Design Education programming, we aim to continue expanding access to architecture/design opportunities to local public school students. We believe that the skills and thought processes inherent in design will equip this next generation of leaders in our field and in our communities," said Taylor Johnson, Senior Manager of Design Education and Engagement. "Over the past year, we've expanded our annual programs and launched new opportunities for students to engage with architecture and connect directly with professionals in the field."

2025 Program Highlights

1,300+ Kindergarteners in 70+ classrooms across Boston Public School (BPS) and Cambridge Public School (CPS) participated in design-based learning projects, supported by over 100 volunteer architects .





across Boston Public School (BPS) and Cambridge Public School (CPS) participated in design-based learning projects, supported by over . 850+ elementary students and caregivers attended the annual KidsBuild! weekend event, which offers the public the opportunity to formulate ideas about architecture and design as they build a city from the ground up with recycled materials.





attended the annual weekend event, which offers the public the opportunity to formulate ideas about architecture and design as they build a city from the ground up with recycled materials. Launched KidsBuild! Classroom Workshops , a pilot program allowing second-grade classrooms to experience KidsBuild! together—set to expand in 2026 due to strong success.





, a pilot program allowing second-grade classrooms to experience KidsBuild! together—set to expand in 2026 due to strong success. Hosted over 100 BPS students through Architecture/Design Thinking Week and the Boston High School Design Challenge , introducing early career exploration through hands-on design exercises.





through and the , introducing early career exploration through hands-on design exercises. Partnered with 8 architecture firms to place 15 Boston Public High School students in paid summer internships through the Boston Private Industry Council (PIC).

"We're grateful to all of the volunteer design professionals, firms, and partners who have helped to illustrate architecture for local students across K-12 and be a part of expanding access for an increasing number of students," said Johnson. "In 2025, we continued to scale our programs and reach more students—but there's still much more to do, especially in our early career pathway. In particular, the interest and demand for high school internships far exceeds available placements at current host firms, and we're seeking additional firm involvement to expand these opportunities."

According to PIC, 431 Boston Public School students who applied for internships in 2025 expressed interest in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector. The BSA and PIC were able to place just 15 of those students at firms including Bergmeyer, Finegold Alexander, Goody Clancy, HMFH, Page (now Stantec), Payette, and RODE. The BSA aims to add more firms and placements in 2026.

"Improving diversity in our field is not just about fairness—it's about creativity, perspective, and inclusion," said Danyson Tavares, Executive Director of the BSA. "By connecting young students with current architects, we open doors for those who might never have considered this profession. To the architecture firms across Greater Boston, I encourage you to partner with us—whether through classroom visits, workshops, or internships—to help nurture the next generation of designers."

To interested individuals and firms, now is the time to sign up to participate across K-12 programs. For more information about BSA's K-12 Design Education programming and ways to get involved, visit architects.org/programs/k-12-design-education . To support the BSA Foundation's mission to Build a Better Boston, donate at architects.org/donate .

ABOUT THE BOSTON SOCIETY FOR ARCHITECTURE

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity. We achieve this by connecting our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. We extend and deepen these efforts philanthropically through donations and hands-on work in our community. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org .

https://www.ncarb.org/nbtn2025/demographics

SOURCE Boston Society for Architecture