BSA Announces Election Results for 2026 Board of Directors and Governance Committees

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Society of Architects/AIA has released the results of its recent member elections. The newly elected candidates will assume their positions at the Annual Meeting on December 10.

"This year's election brought forward one of the most diverse and inspiring groups of leaders we've seen at the BSA — and one of the largest groups of members to stand up and lead. It's a true testament to the energy and excitement building across our community," says BSA Executive Director Danyson Tavares. "At a critical moment for our profession, architects and designers have an opportunity — and a responsibility — to take up space, to shape the future of practice, and to ensure that design continues to serve the public good. I'm thrilled to be working alongside this extraordinary group as we advance the mission and impact of the BSA."

ELECTION RESULTS FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Katherine West Faulkner, FAIA, Founding Principal at West Work, was elected as 1st Vice President/President-Elect, and will serve as BSA President in 2027.

Kyle Barker, AIA, Principal at Primary Projects, was elected as Secretary for 2026.

Ioana N. Pieleanu, Creative Director/Principal at ACENTECH, was elected as Affiliate Director for 2026.

Julian Phillips, Historical Architect at the National Park Service, was elected as Associate AIA Director for 2026.

ELECTION RESULTS FOR GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES:

Ethics Committee

Dana McKinney White, AIA — Assistant Professor of Urban Design, Harvard University Graduate School of Design; Co-Founder, enFOLD Collective

Honors/Awards Committee

Rima Abousleiman, AIA — Architect, Bruner/Cott Architects

— Architect, Bruner/Cott Architects Matthew Akira Okazaki, Assoc. AIA — Principal, Architecture for Public Benefit

— Principal, Architecture for Public Benefit Lucca Townsend, AIA — Architect, Sasaki Associates, Inc.

Nominating Committee

Karl Heckmaev , RA — Architect, City of Boston Mayor's Office of Housing

, RA — Architect, City of Boston Mayor's Office of Housing Magda Maaoui, PhD — Faculty, Harvard University Graduate School of Design

Membership Committee

Susan Blomquist AIA , ACHA, NOMA, LEED — Principal / Board of Directors, Payette

, ACHA, NOMA, LEED — Principal / Board of Directors, Payette Matthew Gifford AIA , NOMA — Principal, Shepley Bulfinch

, NOMA — Principal, Shepley Bulfinch Agnes Tessner Risser — Designer, designLAB Architects

AIA Massachusetts Board

Natasha Espada AIA, LEED, NOMA, NCARB — Founding Principal, STUDIO ENÉE

