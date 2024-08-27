BuildOps and Bluon Launch Groundbreaking HVAC Integration for Commercial Contractors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps, the premier provider of all-in-one sales, service, and project management software for commercial contractors, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Bluon, the trusted hub for equipment information and technical support for the HVAC industry.

This first-of-its-kind partnership brings Bluon's deep HVAC expertise directly into BuildOps' powerful platform, redefining how contractors operate and deliver services.

Enhancing HVAC Operations with Seamless Integration

Bluon is renowned for its extensive database and innovative support tools that empower HVAC technicians to access critical technical information effortlessly. Now, with this integration, BuildOps customers can harness Bluon's vast resources without ever leaving the BuildOps platform. This collaboration is set to enhance service delivery, reduce response times, and expand contractors' capabilities across the board.

"Bluon has revolutionized how we support our techs, providing instant access to manuals and expert guidance that streamline our operations," said Nathan Wenger, Service Manager at Landis Mechanical Group. "Integrating Bluon's data into our team's workflow through BuildOps is going to be a game changer."

Driving Efficiency and Service Excellence

The integration of Bluon's AI-driven tools with BuildOps' software means HVAC technicians can now effortlessly access manuals, parts lists, and real-time support. This partnership empowers technicians to deliver more efficient and effective service, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity on every job.

"We're proud to be the first dedicated commercial platform that integrates with Bluon, delivering indisputable value to commercial field technicians across North America," said Alok Chanani, Chief Executive Officer for BuildOps. "By integrating Bluon's powerful tools and technology into our platform, we can provide our customers with time-saving solutions that simplify their workflows and empower them to deliver exceptional service to their clients."

Empowering HVAC Professionals with Unrivaled Resources



Bluon's mission is to transform the HVAC market by providing intelligent solutions that address the complexities technicians face daily. With over 200 brands and nearly 500,000 model families in its database, Bluon ensures that HVAC professionals have instant access to the information they need, right when they need it. This integration means technicians can leverage this data seamlessly within their existing workflows, enhancing both operational efficiency and service quality.

"The value of our data and support to commercial HVAC techs in the field is truly profound, but inserting that data and support into their pre-existing workflows within BuildOps is a total game changer," said Peter Capuciati, Chief Executive Officer for Bluon. "Integration not only simplifies how techs access this valuable information, but more importantly allows them to leverage it without changing their behavior."

A Shared Vision for the Future



This partnership underscores BuildOps' commitment to equipping HVAC professionals with the best tools available, driving innovation, and setting new standards for operational excellence. Together, BuildOps and Bluon are paving the way for a more efficient, data-driven future in the commercial HVAC industry.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is dedicated to bringing the best technology solutions to the heroes of the trades. Our comprehensive, cloud-based platform empowers commercial contractors to transition from traditional methods to data-driven operations, ensuring they are equipped to face today's challenges and seize tomorrow's opportunities. For more information, visit buildops.com .

About Bluon

Bluon is a data and AI company that serves the ever-expanding HVAC market. Bluon has developed two proprietary digital assets that provide desperately needed efficiency and productivity gains to HVAC contractors and distributors. In a market characterized by fragmentation, complexity, and antiquated technology, Bluon's mission is to create efficiency through its unparalleled equipment database and powerful artificial intelligence, propelling the industry toward a more efficient future. For more more information, visit bluon.com .

