BuildOps Announces Major AI-Driven Updates to Core Platform

News provided by

BuildOps

21 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps, the only all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern commercial contractor, recently announced AI for the Trades, a suite of artificial intelligence tools that redefines how commercial contractors manage their operations. BuildOps debuted its latest advancements in artificial intelligence at the first-annual Forge User Conference.

Continue Reading

AI for the Trades will enable BuildOps customers to scale their business and maximize productivity with their current team by automating repetitive tasks, uncovering valuable insights, and increasing productivity. The initial suite of features will include invoice summaries, grammar and spelling correction, and asset nameplate capture. AI-enabled tools will remain a strategic priority on the BuildOps product roadmap to deliver functionality that allows commercial contractors to reinvest their time into topline strategy and business growth.

"Our commitment to innovation and efficiency within the trades is unwavering," said CEO of BuildOps, Alok Chanani. "With the upcoming launch of our latest AI features for the BuildOps platform, we'll address prevalent pain points in every commercial service shop—and this is only the beginning."

AI for the Trades will transform how invoice summaries are created and edited. In addition to enhancing invoice summaries, BuildOps is committed to improving the quality of customer-facing documents like job reports. Lastly, BuildOps is addressing the labor-intensive task of entering asset nameplate information.

"Designing solutions that genuinely make a difference in the lives of our customers is at the heart of our mission," said Sr. Director of Product Management, Mohit Sinha. "Our newest AI integrations deliver impactful tools for commercial contractors, and we're eager to continue improving the platform with AI."

BuildOps will continue to simplify trade operations, improve documentation quality, and significantly reduce time and error rates in critical tasks with ongoing AI-driven enhancements, providing a game-changing advantage within the field service management industry.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is a fast-paced, high-growth technology company committed to serving the unsung heroes of the trades. We're taking commercial specialty contractors from the world of pen and paper and legacy platforms to world-class cloud-based, data-driven operations. By delivering an end-to-end platform for commercial contractors, we empower owners to build enduring businesses. Learn more at BuildOps.com.

Media Inquiries
Kori Sato
[email protected]

SOURCE BuildOps

Also from this source

BuildOps and Mike Tyson Announce Tyson for the Trades Initiative to Inspire Interest in Pursuing Careers in the Skilled Trades

BuildOps and Mike Tyson Announce Tyson for the Trades Initiative to Inspire Interest in Pursuing Careers in the Skilled Trades

BuildOps, the only all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern commercial contractor, announces the rollout of Tyson for the...
BuildOps Announces Mike Tyson For First Annual BuildOps Forge User Conference

BuildOps Announces Mike Tyson For First Annual BuildOps Forge User Conference

BuildOps, the only all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern commercial contractor, is thrilled to announce legendary...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.