BuildOps Welcomes Duncan Grazier as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Next-Gen Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps, the leading provider of all-in-one sales, service, and project management software for commercial contractors, is excited to announce the appointment of Duncan Grazier as Chief Technology Officer. Duncan's addition to the leadership team marks a pivotal moment in BuildOps' mission to drive technological innovation in the commercial contracting industry.

"We’re focused on building the most efficient, resilient platform the industry has ever seen, and Duncan is the leader to get us there.” –& Alok Chanani, BuildOps CEO

A Strategic Leader for a New Era

Duncan joins BuildOps with a proven track record for scaling engineering teams and pioneering product innovation. At Weedmaps, he grew his team from 30 to over 300, leading the company through its IPO and beyond with cutting-edge solutions that redefined industry standards.

"Duncan's expertise in AI, machine learning, and system performance optimization is transformative," said Alok Chanani, BuildOps CEO. "We're focused on building the most efficient, resilient platform the industry has ever seen, and Duncan is the leader to get us there."

Advancing Technology for the Trades

Duncan's work in AI and machine learning has driven major improvements in how organizations monitor and manage their operations. His contributions have boosted efficiency, minimized downtime, and strengthened overall system performance, setting new benchmarks for the industry.

"I'm thrilled to join BuildOps at such an exciting time," Duncan said. "Leading this talented engineering team to develop next-generation tools for the commercial trades is incredibly exciting. Driving the innovation of the BuildOps platform while increasing our customers' top line and decreasing their costs is our focus for the next few years. The engineering & product teams at BuildOps plan on leveraging AI & machine learning to optimize workflows that help our customers run their business better."

Looking Ahead: Empowering the Future of Commercial Contracting

Under Duncan's leadership, BuildOps is set to reshape the technological landscape of the commercial trades, turning complex challenges into simple, powerful solutions that drive real growth.

His initial focus will include advancing smarter, more seamless integrations, implementing in-line AI and machine learning tools to help teams work more efficiently, and reducing the overall effort required to use BuildOps' platform. Additionally, improving security, data handling, reporting, and automating routine tasks will be key areas of focus.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is a fast-growing technology company dedicated to the heroes of the trades. By transitioning commercial specialty contractors from traditional methods to our comprehensive, cloud-based platform, BuildOps is setting new standards for operational excellence. Our end-to-end solution empowers business owners to build enduring, resilient businesses. For more information, visit https://buildops.com .

