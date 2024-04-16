BuildOps Welcomes New Chief Product Officer to Spearhead Innovation and Growth

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps, a pioneering provider of all-in-one sales, service, and project management software for commercial contractors, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael Chou as Chief Product Officer. This strategic addition to the BuildOps leadership team underscores the company's commitment to empowering the dedicated professionals who drive the construction industry forward, reinforcing its position at the forefront of innovation.

A Strategic Hire for Sustained Growth

As BuildOps continues to experience unprecedented growth, securing a world-class Chief Product Officer has become priority number one. "Michael brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leading product innovation within the construction sector," said Alok Chanani, BuildOps CEO. "His visionary leadership is exactly what BuildOps needs as we push the boundaries of what's possible in our industry, striving to not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers."

Distinguished Leadership and Innovation

Michael's career includes pioneering roles such as being the first dedicated product manager for Salesforce Field Service, where he led the development of their mobile application. He later expanded his impact as the Vice President of Product for the entire product suite, and as a key product leader within Salesforce Service Cloud, he oversaw all customer-facing self-service products during a period of rapid revenue growth.

At Okta, Michael led the Product team for Okta's suite of Privileged Access Management products and Federal Products, crucial in advancing a Zero Trust Security Model and aiming to set the standard for cloud identity and access management within U.S. Federal agencies.

Most recently at Convex, Michael led the launch of several sales prospecting and engagement products which transformed how commercial businesses grow their revenue.

"Michael's exceptional ability to translate complex customer needs into tangible solutions has set a new standard in the industry," said Chief Strategy Officer Steve Chew. "His innovative approach and deep industry insights will be invaluable as we continue to develop solutions that deliver real value to our customers."

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for BuildOps and Its Customers

With Michael steering BuildOps' product strategy, the company is set to revolutionize the commercial contracting landscape. "I am incredibly excited to join the BuildOps team and contribute to its mission of bringing the best technology to the real heroes keeping North America's essential infrastructure running," Michael said. "It's more than just about providing tools; it's about creating an ecosystem that supports our customers in building more resilient, efficient, and successful businesses."

About BuildOps

BuildOps is a fast-paced, high-growth technology company dedicated to the heroes of the trades. By transitioning commercial specialty contractors from traditional methods to our comprehensive, cloud-based, data-driven platform, BuildOps is setting new standards for operational excellence. Our end-to-end solution empowers owners to build enduring businesses, ensuring they're equipped to face the challenges of today and seize the opportunities of tomorrow. For more information, visit https://buildops.com.

