Buildots Announces Integration with Autodesk BIM 360 to Automate Field Management Issues Creation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildots, an award-winning leader in AI-based automated progress tracking, today announced a new integration with Autodesk® BIM 360®, a project management solution and part of Autodesk Construction Cloud®, bringing valuable advancements to the construction sector. This new integration is further enhancing long-standing integrations between Buildots and Autodesk.

Buildots, known for harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and computer vision, is enhancing efficiencies in the construction industry by enabling performance-driven construction management. The technology captures comprehensive imaging of ongoing projects and employs AI models to translate this data into precise, actionable insights. It monitors construction progress against the plans and schedule, generating a gap analysis and predictive analytics that can alert project managers that corrective action is needed. This process facilitates continuous improvement in performance and adapts to changing realities on the ground, reducing construction delays.

The new integration between Buildots' AI technology and BIM 360 allows project teams to log deviations detected with visual information in Buildots, such as incorrect installations, by automatically creating Issues in BIM 360. Construction managers can minimize delays and avoid cost overruns by continuing to manage those Issues within BIM 360.

"The integration between Buildots and BIM 360 is a win for the construction industry," said Aviv Leibovici, co-founder and CPO of Buildots. "It promises to bring new levels of efficiency and precision to construction. Together, we aim to enhance how building projects are planned and executed, making it easier for professionals to contribute to better construction outcomes."

Buildots is an award-winning global technology leader leveraging the power of AI and computer vision to automate on-site progress tracking on construction projects. The system provides construction teams with accurate data and previously unavailable performance metrics empowering them to make data-driven decisions in a time-sensitive environment. Buildots platform improves project visibility and efficiency leading to reduced delays, enhanced error detection and successful project delivery on time and within budget.

Autodesk, Autodesk Construction Cloud, and BIM 360 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

