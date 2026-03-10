Buildout Launches CRM, Completing the Industry's First AI-Powered End-to-End Deal Engine for CRE

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildout Inc. today announced the launch of Buildout CRM, marking the final step in delivering its vision of a fully unified, AI-powered workflow engine for commercial real estate brokerages.

With CRM now integrated into Buildout Suite, brokerages can manage the entire deal lifecycle within one shared system and one data layer. The launch represents a strategic shift for the company from offering a collection of CRE tools to delivering a true end-to-end operating platform.

Commercial real estate firms have long relied on disconnected software from marketing platforms, CRMs, proposal tools, spreadsheets, to transaction systems operating in silos. The result is duplicated work, manual handoffs, version control issues, and operational drag that compresses margins. While many vendors promote AI features, automation layered onto separate systems often adds complexity rather than eliminating it. Buildout takes a different approach by unifying the entire deal with one shared workflow. Data entered once flows across the lifecycle to whomever in the brokerage needs it next, and AI executes repeatable operational tasks reducing manual effort, improving accuracy, and accelerating time to market.

"For years, brokerages have been stitching together tools and calling it a tech stack," said Helen Calvin, CEO of Buildout. "What we kept hearing from customers is that the real pain isn't a lack of software, it's overlap and disconnect. Brokers and admins are acting as the glue between systems. We built our CRM to complete the workflow and remove that burden. This isn't just another product release for us. It's the moment where our platform truly runs from that first prospecting phone call to commission."

Designed specifically for commercial real estate, Buildout Suite reflects the property-centric and collaborative nature of brokerage work. Each stakeholder from broker to marketer to finance leader operates from the same source of truth while maintaining role-specific visibility into the deal lifecycle. The result is greater operational ease and lower cost per deal.

As AI becomes a defining priority for brokerages in 2026, Buildout is positioning itself as the platform that prevents fragmentation rather than contributing to it. With the addition of CRM, Buildout Suite now delivers on its promise of an AI-powered deal engine built to help brokers focus on relationships and revenue while the system executes the workflow.

