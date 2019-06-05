BUILT BY GIRLS, Speck And Verizon Partner To Host First Make My Case Design Competition

The winning case designs will embody the BUILT BY GIRLS mission to prepare the next generation of female and nonbinary leaders, builders, and creators to step boldly into careers powered by technology, and serve as an uplifting, daily declaration for the next generation of leaders.

BUILT BY GIRLS provides young women and nonbinary people with the exposure, practical skills and professional network to break into the tech workforce. Since 2017, BUILT BY GIRLS has impacted over 14,500 students nationwide.

"The theme of this competition is rooted in empowering young creators, innovators, leaders, and visionaries," said BUILT BY GIRLS Executive Director, Tiana Davis Kara. "We're looking for designs that serve as an uplifting, daily reminder of this unapologetic declaration for genderqueer students and young women everywhere, and BUILT BY GIRLS is excited to join forces with Verizon and Speck to showcase the incredible force that is this generation."

Speck is based in the heart of Silicon Valley at the intersection of design and technology, surrounded by the dreamers, experimenters, and geniuses that created the devices that Speck is dedicated to protecting every day.

"Not only is Speck focused on creating products designed for impact, but also on making an impact in our community," said Rachele Gillmar, Senior Director of Marketing and eCommerce at Speck. "Having Silicon Valley as our backyard enables us to support the next generation of tech leaders, and we have found incredible partners in BUILT BY GIRLS and Verizon to help us reach the young women who we believe will be the future of this industry."

The competition is open to female and nonbinary students between the ages of 15-22 years old, who are legal residents of the U.S. (including Puerto Rico). Submissions are open through 11:59 pm ET Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Each participant may enter up to 3 original artworks. Official rules for the competition are available at www.builtbygirls.com/design-official-rules .

About BUILT BY GIRLS:

BUILT BY GIRLS is every future tech leader's secret weapon. Our mission is to prepare the next generation of female and nonbinary leaders, builders, and creators to step boldly into careers powered by technology. We achieve this by providing high school and college women + nonbinary talent with access to real professional guidance, exclusive events at top tech companies, and no-fluff resources to help them explore and land their first internship or job. Visit us at builtbygirls.com .

About Verizon:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE,Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

About Speck:

Speck creates award-winning cases designed to make an impact—and take one. Since 2001, we've been making distinctive products for the world's top smartphones, tablets, laptops, and watches. We deliver a balance of artful design and drop-tested protection, for a difference you can see and feel. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the intersection of design and technology, inspiring us to craft masterfully-engineered products. We believe that excellence is in the details, so our cases go beyond superior protection with beautiful design, sleek lines, and purposeful features. We create cases that enable you to go more places and enjoy more from your mobile devices. Get to know us at speckproducts.com .

SOURCE Speck

Related Links

https://www.speckproducts.com

