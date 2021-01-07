Built In Honors Cedar in Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places to Work Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Cedar was honored in its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Cedar earned a place on New York City Best Places to Work, New York City Best Paying Companies, New York City Companies with the Best Benefits and New York City Best Midsize Companies to Work For. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.

Founded in 2016, Cedar is a healthcare financial engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that clarifies and simplifies the financial experience for patients, improving bill resolution and payment outcomes for providers. Using intuitive design and advanced data science, Cedar facilitates patient-centric financial engagement across the care journey.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a place where people love to work -- one that sets the standard for excellence in company culture and benefits," said Florian Otto, CEO and co-founder of Cedar. "It's an honor being in the company of these other innovative organizations on the list, and I'm so proud of our diverse and talented team."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. http://www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 50 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

ABOUT CEDAR

Cedar is a healthcare financial engagement platform for hospitals, health systems and medical groups that clarifies and simplifies the financial experience for patients, improving bill resolution and payment outcomes for providers. Recently named one of the most innovative healthcare tech companies of 2020 by a survey of 300 healthcare executives in the KLAS Emerging HCIT Companies report, Cedar facilitates patient-centric financial engagement across the care journey using intuitive and advanced data science. To learn more, visit www.cedar.com.

