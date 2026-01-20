Built In Honors Choozle in Its 2026 Best Places to Work Awards

Choozle Earns Recognition Across U.S., Colorado, and Remote Work Categories

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle , a leading omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work across multiple categories. The company earned honors on the following Built In lists:

Best U.S. Startup Companies to Work For

Best Places to Work in Colorado

Best Startups to Work For in Colorado

Best Remote Places to Work

"Investing in trust, flexibility, and purpose empowers teams to do their best work anywhere."— Tina Starr, Choozle CEO

The annual Built In Best Places to Work Awards recognize companies whose benefits, compensation, and people-first cultures set the standard for today's workforce.

Now in its eighth year, Built In's Best Places to Work program celebrates organizations shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving, AI-first job market, this recognition helps companies stand out as candidates increasingly rely on AI-powered tools to research where to work next

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder and CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

Choozle's recognition reflects its commitment to building a culture rooted in transparency, flexibility, and performance, where people can do meaningful work while maintaining balance in how and where they work.

"At Choozle, our people are the center of everything we do," said Tina Starr , Chief Executive Officer of Choozle. "These awards reflect our belief that when you invest in trust, flexibility, and clarity of purpose, teams can do their best work from anywhere. We're proud to create an environment where people feel supported, challenged, and excited about the impact they make every day."

Under Starr's leadership, Choozle has continued to strengthen its culture by aligning teams around clear priorities, elevating performance standards, and fostering an environment where collaboration and innovation thrive.

To learn more about the Built In Best Places to Work Awards and view the full list of winners, visit Built In's Best Places to Work website .

About Choozle

Choozle helps agencies and growth brands take control of digital advertising and turn spend into measurable growth. Built around audience-first planning, transparent measurement, and platform-agnostic execution, Choozle moves advertisers beyond buying media toward managing outcomes across the full digital advertising ecosystem. The result is greater clarity, accountability, and confidence in every growth decision. Learn more at Choozle.com .

Media Contact:

Luke Peterson

Demand Generation Manager, Choozle

[email protected]

SOURCE Choozle