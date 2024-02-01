Built In Honors Choozle in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work In Colorado Awards

Choozle

01 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choozle, a leading omnichannel digital advertising platform and services provider, today announced the company was honored in Built In's 2024 Best Places To Work in Colorado Awards. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors remote-first employers and companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We're incredibly proud to receive recognition in Built In's 2024 Best Places To Work in Colorado Awards. This achievement is a testament to the outstanding culture and benefits that Choozle consistently provides. At Choozle, we're not just shaping the future of digital advertising; we're also creating an environment where our team thrives. This honor reflects our commitment to fostering a workplace that values innovation, inclusivity, and employee well-being," said Adam Woods, CEO of Choozle.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates search for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

About Built In
Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

About Choozle
Choozle is an omnichannel digital advertising platform – and strategic partner that helps advertisers and agencies navigate the modern media landscape with confidence. Detailed consumer data fuels strategic planning and precision media buying. We're on a mission to propel brands into the spotlight, connecting them with their target audience across diverse media and channels. In a world saturated with information, we champion advertising that's contextual and relevant to each media experience. This approach allows marketers and advertisers to break through the noise and deliver meaningful outcomes. Choozle seamlessly consolidates a suite of digital advertising tools – from a demand-side platform and data management platform to smart tag management – all unified within a user-friendly platform and augmented by our media experts. Established in 2012, explore the future of digital engagement at choozle.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Annie Wissner
Vice President of Marketing
Choozle
[email protected]

