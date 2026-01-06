Built In Honors commercetools as a 2026 Best Place to Work

Recognized across multiple categories, including Best Midsize Places to Work in Boston

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the global digital commerce platform for enterprises, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits, compensation, and culture programs set the standard for today's workforce. The recognition reflects commercetools' continued focus on building strong teams, clear priorities, and a culture where people do their best work together.

"What I'm most proud of is the team behind this recognition," said Dirk Hoerig, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at commercetools. "We've built a culture where people take ownership, work closely together, and stay focused on what matters. That shared commitment is what allows us to move quickly and succeed as a team."

commercetools was recognized across multiple categories, including Best Midsize Places to Work in Boston, Best Places to Work in Boston, and Best U.S. Midsize Companies to Work For. The rankings are determined through a data-driven evaluation of compensation practices, benefits, and how companies support their teams at scale.

Now in its eighth year, Built In's Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder and CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

commercetools' recognition reflects a culture centered on ownership, collaboration, and momentum, bringing together teams across regions and disciplines to solve hard problems for enterprise customers and push the boundaries of modern commerce.

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/ .

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading digital commerce platform that unifies commerce across any touchpoint, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Our composable, cloud-native technology is the foundation for future innovation — from agentic commerce to conversational experiences — giving businesses the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce across any channel, at any scale.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and launch new channels quickly to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

