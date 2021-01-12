Built In Honors Dataminr in Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places To Work Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Dataminr was honored in its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Dataminr earned a place on Best Midsize Companies to Work for in New York City. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets and nationally.

"At Dataminr, we're proud to be named to Built In's NYC Best Midsize Companies to Work in 2021 alongside other industry-leading companies in the city. This recognition reflects our commitment to provide an environment where the vast majority of our global team is proud to work at Dataminr," said Whitney Benner, Dataminr's Chief People Officer. "This has been an incredibly challenging year, yet our employees are passionate about the positive impact our real-time alerts have made around the world. Although we've fundamentally changed our way of working, we're incredibly appreciative of how well our team has adapted without missing a beat for our customers. We look forward to further growth in 2021."

Dataminr offers a wide range of competitive benefits and perks including 100 percent coverage of family health care plans, expansive mental health offerings, and equity compensation. In addition to these benefits, the technology company also has a number of employee resource groups to support the diversity of its global team, and robust learning and development programs which provide opportunities for growth at all stages of an employee's career.

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

ABOUT DATAMINR

Dataminr is the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, delivering the earliest warnings on high impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation strategies, and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with nearly 650 employees across seven global offices.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. https://www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

