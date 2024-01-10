Built In Honors OneView Commerce in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

OneView recognized on Built In's 50 Best Startups in Boston List

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In announced that OneView Commerce was honored in its 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, OneView earned a place on the 50 Best Startups to Work For in Boston list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to be included among Boston's best young companies, and we continue to be proud of our achievements in building a strong culture ," said OneView Chief People Officer Jo-Anne O'Brien Fay . "We appreciate the recognition by Built In as we deliver on our goal to provide competitive compensation and benefits while supporting our highly remote work environment to help our 'Viewers' excel."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates search for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris . "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

ABOUT ONEVIEW

OneView transforms retail technology with retailer-proven solutions built on a Unified Commerce Transaction Engine that empowers shopper engagement from "click to brick." OneView increases the speed of innovation with a cloud-native, API-first architecture and headless experience UI powering next-generation SaaS store solutions. Leading retailers leverage OneView to maximize retail profitability with integrated store fulfillment, omnichannel point of sale, and real-time inventory that empowers their stores, where 77% of retail transactions occur, as the hub of unified commerce engagement.

CONTACT:

Lexy Johnson

+1.617.292.0400 x716

[email protected]

