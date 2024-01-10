Built In Honors Rightway in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Rightway was honored in its 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. 

"This recognition reflects our dedication to fostering an environment where our teams not only excel professionally but also find fulfillment and growth," says Mike Zevoteck, Head of Talent at Rightway. "We actively listen to our teams and consistently seek opportunities to improve our culture to create a truly exceptional workplace for everyone."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.  

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder & CEO of Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

Rightway is currently hiring for five roles across three departments. Click here to view the open positions and join Rightway in its mission to unlock transformational healthcare outcomes by making guidance and advocacy accessible to all.

