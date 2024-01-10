Built In Honors Rightway in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

Come join Rightway, an award-winning company. They are hiring!

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Rightway was honored in its 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"This recognition reflects our dedication to fostering an environment where our teams not only excel professionally but also find fulfillment and growth," says Mike Zevoteck, Head of Talent at Rightway. "We actively listen to our teams and consistently seek opportunities to improve our culture to create a truly exceptional workplace for everyone."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder & CEO of Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

Rightway is currently hiring for five roles across three departments. Click here to view the open positions and join Rightway in its mission to unlock transformational healthcare outcomes by making guidance and advocacy accessible to all.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. Visit www.builtin.com .

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024.

ABOUT RIGHTWAY

Rightway's human-led clinical care navigation and effective, transparent PBM guide over one million members to the highest-quality care and optimal medication by inserting clinicians and pharmacists into the member care journey through a modern, mobile app. Powerful technology enables one-on-one clinical guidance at a fraction of the cost of traditional care navigation solutions, reducing healthcare costs by 15%. Rightway's PBM is the only pharmacy benefit manager integrated with care navigation. It delivers fully aligned, pass-through pricing and personalized clinical management, transforming the member experience and lowering employer pharmacy spend by over 15%. Companies choose Rightway for its ability to reimagine the consumer experience, drive industry-leading engagement, and decrease healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com .

RIGHTWAY CONTACT

Rita Lebedeva, VP of Product Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Rightway