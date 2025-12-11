Rightway Announces Key Executive Appointments to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway, the leader in transparent, member-focused pharmacy benefit management (PBM) and personalized care navigation , today announced several key executive appointments that will drive the next phase of growth as demand for pharmacy benefit alignment and high-performance care navigation continues to surge.

Ashley Hasle Promoted to Chief Commercial Officer

Ashley Hasle has been named Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 1, 2026. In this role, Hasle will lead all commercial strategy and execution, including sales, partnerships, client success, and go-to-market operations.

Since joining Rightway in 2024, Hasle has built a world-class growth function, driving significant expansion and exemplifying Rightway's commitment to redefining what's possible in healthcare. She brings proven expertise in accelerating revenue growth, scaling high-performing commercial teams, and shaping market strategy across the healthcare and benefits landscape. Her leadership has been instrumental in Rightway's momentum as employers increasingly seek alternatives to traditional PBM models.

"I am honored to lead Rightway through such a pivotal moment," said Ashley Hasle. "Rightway has built something truly differentiated: an integrated model that brings clarity, compassion, and simplicity to a system that desperately needs it. I'm energized to work alongside this exceptional team to expand our impact, bring unmatched service to plan sponsors, and deliver meaningful outcomes for the millions of members who depend on us."

Scott Musial Transitioning to President of Rightway

Rightway also announced that Scott Musial will transition into the role of President of Rightway. Musial has been instrumental in driving Rightway's growth and innovation, leveraging his healthcare and commercial expertise to advance a model that is reshaping the industry. He built and scaled an exceptional team that has become the foundation of the company's operational excellence.

Under his leadership as Chief Commercial Officer, Rightway achieved significant revenue growth, broke into the enterprise market, and became the PBM of choice for America's most innovative employers by championing pricing transparency, superior member experiences, and solutions that meet evolving employer needs, achievements that contributed to the company's recent #42 ranking on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. As President, Musial will focus on corporate strategy, risk management, and serving as a senior advisor to the organization.

Ryan Belkin Joins Rightway After 20 Years at CVS Health

The company also announced that Ryan Belkin has joined Rightway as Executive Vice President of Growth, following more than 20 years at CVS Health, where he most recently served as Division Head of Employer Sales.

After two decades in the pharmacy benefit space, Belkin was intentional in seeking an organization whose values and business model align with his vision for meaningful change. He brings deep industry expertise and was drawn to Rightway's conflict-free approach, advanced technology platform, and unwavering focus on the member experience.

"I'm excited to work for an organization that fully aligns with client interests and serves as a true extension of plan sponsors in their pursuit of measurable results," said Ryan Belkin.

"These leadership appointments reflect our commitment to building a world-class team capable of transforming how people experience healthcare," said Jordan Feldman, Co-Founder and CEO of Rightway. "Ashley, Scott, and Ryan each bring exceptional expertise and a shared passion for fixing a system that too often fails the people it's meant to serve. Their leadership will play a critical role in guiding Rightway through our next chapter of innovation and growth."

