Built In honors Sure in its esteemed 2024 Best Places to Work Awards

Sure

12 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Sure earns a spot as a top Midsize Remote Company to Work For

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced it has once again been honored in Built In's 2024 Best Places to Work awards. In Sure's fifth consecutive year on the list, the company earned recognition among the 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the US.

"Supporting our people has always been a top priority at Sure, and we're committed to building a company culture that all Sureists can be proud of. It's exciting to see those efforts recognized by Built In for the fifth straight year," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "From the beginning, we've thrived in a remote-first culture that is enabled by trust, communication, and respect for our teammates, and we're proud to call Sure a great place to work."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder and CEO of Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

About Sure

Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

