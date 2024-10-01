Built In Opens Entries for the 2025 Best Places to Work Awards

Seventh-Annual Program Celebrates Leading U.S. Tech Employers, Draws 1M+ Views

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a leading recruitment platform for tech talent, is now accepting entries for its 2025 Best Places to Work program. The seventh annual awards highlight U.S. companies that provide top-tier perks, benefits and compensation for their employees, providing an essential resource for professionals exploring their next career move. Historically, the published winners lists draw more than 1 million views annually, solidifying their status as a premier asset for job seekers.

Any U.S. employer — from startups to enterprise, remote-first, in-person or hybrid — is invited to participate by creating a company profile on BuiltIn.com. Companies have until October 31, 2024 to build their profiles, which are available at no cost, to showcase their employee benefits and perks. Remote-only companies may be considered for both the remote and local lists. An algorithm selects winners whose benefit and compensation packages meet the latest preferences of today's tech talent.

"Built In is home to the highest-quality audience of skilled tech professionals," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO, Built In. "Our Best Places to Work program offers U.S. companies a chance to elevate their employer brand and connect with the candidates they need to grow. It's a powerful opportunity to stand out in an extremely competitive talent market and be recognized as an employer of choice."

The 2025 program recognizes U.S. companies in the following categories, with additional city-specific lists in major U.S. tech hubs:

Best Places to Work in the U.S.

Best Startups to Work For in the U.S. (Less than 100 employees)

Best Midsize Places to Work in the U.S. (101-1,000 employees)

Best Large Places to Work in the U.S. (1,000+ employees)

To apply, visit: https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

Winners will be announced in January 2025.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2025. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is the "always on" recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don't. Designed to help companies cost-effectively hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

