Built, Not Bought: Tennessee High School Students Unveil Custom Flat Track Style Motorcycle at Murfreesboro Northern Tool + Equipment Store

Come celebrate the student build team on the completion of the Northern Tool + Equipment Legends Build: Student Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, June 4th, at the Murfreesboro Northern Tool + Equipment store, 15 LaVergne High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) students will unveil the track-ready Harley-Davidson XR750-inspired motorcycle that they spent the school year building.

Northern Tool + Equipment launched the Legends Build: Student Challenge in September. The build team has spent the last 174 days building a motorcycle under the mentorship of respected names in racing and fabrication: Scott Parker, Chris Carr, Billy Lane and many more!

See the completed bike Thursday, June 4, at the Murfreesboro Northern Tool + Equipment store.

You can watch highlights from the project here!

"We can't wait to see the final bike revealed on June 4th and showcase the incredible talent, skill and perseverance of these students," said Wade Kotula, CEO and Co-Owner of Northern Tool + Equipment. "It's going to be an exciting event, and we're ready to see the community show up and cheer on these students."

The build is part of Northern Tool + Equipment's commitment to ignite a passion for trades careers with the next generation through donations of tools, equipment and unique experiences like the Legends Build: Student Challenge.

Event Details

What: The Legends Build: Student Challenge reveal with LaVergne CTE Students

When: Thursday, June 4th at 11:00 a.m.

Where: Northern Tool + Equipment, 1705 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 150,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 45 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612.351.8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment