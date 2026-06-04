High School Students Build Motorcycle with Racing Legends, Earn Victory Lap at Tennessee Flat Track Event

The student-built motorcycle will make its first lap June 6 at Sons of Speed Nashville Short Track before a sold-out crowd

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 15 Tennessee career and technical education (CTE) students from LaVergne High School revealed their track-ready Harley-Davidson XR750-inspired motorcycle at the Murfreesboro Northern Tool + Equipment store.

Celebrating the Student Build Team

Today, after 174 days of hard work, problem-solving and perseverance, students from LaVergne High School unveiled the motorcycle they built as part of Northern Tool + Equipment's Legends Build: Student Challenge.

15 Tennessee career and technical education (CTE) students from LaVergne High School reveal the one-of-a-kind Flat Track-inspired race motorcycle they built as part of Northern Tool + Equipment's Legends Build: Student Challenge.

Working alongside industry mentors and motorcycle legends, the students overcame fabrication challenges, electrical setbacks and tight deadlines to transform a new Harley-Davidson Nightster into a one-of-a-kind Flat Track-inspired race bike.

The project came down to the wire, but the team delivered.

The unveiling marked the culmination of nine months of effort and the beginning of the motorcycle's next chapter — including a victory lap ridden by Flat Track legend Chris Carr and a future display at SEMA, the world's largest automotive aftermarket trade show.

"Even though many people thought we couldn't make it happen, we put in the time and effort and got it done just in time," said Talley Barber, LaVergne High School student and build team co-captain.

On June 6th, the motorcycle will make its race track debut at the Sons of Speed Nashville Short Track, where it will run a victory lap before the American Flat Track races.

"It's awesome to see how proud the kids are of what they accomplished! Most adults couldn't tackle this. I'm truly impressed to see this bike done and am proud to ride it around the track on Saturday," said build mentor and American Flat Track legend, Chris Carr.

Northern Tool + Equipment's Commitment to Supporting the Trades

The Legends Build: Student Challenge highlights Northern Tool + Equipment's commitment to igniting a passion for the trades with the next generation by putting professional-grade tools in the hands of high school CTE students and investing in future tradespeople with unique learning experiences and industry mentorship. The retailer's investment has already impacted more than 30 schools across the country, including two previous builds, the Monster Jam® Mini Build and Rat Rod Kart Build Off.

"What these students accomplished is incredible, and proof that the trades can offer dynamic and rewarding career paths," said Frank Crowson, Chief Commercial Officer at Northern Tool + Equipment.

This build was possible with several incredible partners: Baileigh Industrial, BLOCKHEAD, Bubba Boswell, Dave Perewitz, DEWALT, Drag Specialties, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Milwaukee, NAMZ Custom Cycle Products and RACER.

Sons of Speed Founder and build mentor Billy Lane said, "I'm lucky enough to say this was my second Northern Tool Student Build, so far, but will also say, this is the first time I thought the build team wouldn't get it done. It was dicey for a bit. Fast forward to today and I'm so proud of this group of students. They buckled down, got after it and made it happen."

What's Next?

Think the story ends here? Not even close.

This fall, tune in to RACER Network for an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at The Legends Build through a first-of-its-kind television series documenting the challenges, setbacks, wins and teamwork that brought the motorcycle to life.

And the journey doesn't stop there. Following its victory lap, the student-built motorcycle will head to SEMA, the world's largest automotive aftermarket trade show, where it will be displayed in the prestigious Builder Showcase alongside motorcycles and vehicles built by some of the industry's most recognized names.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 150,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 45 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612.351.8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment