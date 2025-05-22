Bulat Utemuratov Foundation Donates 500 Apartments to Families in Need in Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation (the "Foundation") has donated 500 apartments to the Akimat (City Hall) of Astana to support residents in need of housing. The contribution, valued at 10.5 billion tenge, was made as part of the Foundation's ongoing charitable Balamaken project, which provides homes to vulnerable groups across Kazakhstan.

The new comfort-class apartments are located in modern residential developments in Astana. The buildings are equipped with elevators, facial recognition systems, underground parking, and spacious courtyard areas, ensuring a safe and comfortable living environment for residents.

Recipients of the new apartments include teachers, doctors, emergency service workers, and other public sector employees.

Commenting on the initiative, Ainur Karbozova, CEO of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, said: "We are committed to providing long-term, tangible support to those who need it most. Housing is a fundamental need, and through Balamaken, we aim to help families improve their lives and look forward to a more stable future."

Among the recipients of the new apartments is firefighter Yerlan Shaikhymov, who shared his thoughts: "This apartment is hugely important for us. I'm a father of five, and this is a tremendous support for our family. Now we can live with peace of mind and confidence in the future. We are deeply grateful for this opportunity."

Launched in 2019, the Balamaken project has so far enabled around 1,000 families — including those with disabilities, large families, and victims of natural disasters — to receive permanent housing in the Aktobe, Akmola, Kyzylorda, and Turkistan regions.

The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, established in 2014, is dedicated to charitable programs in inclusion, education, healthcare, sport, and environmental protection. Over the past decade, the Foundation has invested more than 98.4 billion tenge in charitable projects across Kazakhstan.

