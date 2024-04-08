ALMATY, Kazakhstan, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 2 April, the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation marked World Autism Day by announcing it would be using the month to raise awareness of autism. This initiative forms part of its wider mission to develop and implement a progressive support system to improve the quality of life of children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

Bulat Utemuratov Foundation supports World Autism Awareness Day with initiatives across Kazakhstan

Over the month of April, the Foundation's Asyl Miras Autism Centers, which operate in 12 cities across Kazakhstan, will hold open days to educate visitors about ASD. Activities will include site tours for those who want to learn about ASD, including regional state officials, activists, and others. Additionally, there will be practical seminars for parents, teachers and specialists across the health, social welfare, and education sectors.

Marat Aitmagambetov, Director of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation said, "In recent years we have seen an increase in parents requesting autism diagnostic consultations for their children. This growth in awareness among parents is a positive trend, as there is a direct correlation between early autism detection and higher chances of a child's successful integration into society."

Over the last decade, around 16,000 families raising children with ASD have used the services of the centers, and most recently the Foundation launched three new Asyl Miras Centers in Karaganda, Astana and Semey, where all the services are provided free of charge. The Foundation's resource center which was established in 2022 oversees the activities of the autism centers and is responsible for providing support and training to social workers.

Further, the Foundation has also placed video ads on billboards across the country aimed at educating the public on the early diagnosis of autism and will conduct trainings for airports' personnel so ground staff can identify passengers with ASD and create an inclusive environment.

According to the World Health Organization, around 1 in 100 children has autism, and there remains an urgent need to correct the misconception that autism is a disease, rather than a condition that can be managed through educational and training programs. Effective ASD management can significantly improve the social skills of children with the condition, and the Foundation remains committed to supporting Kazakhstanis with autism.

