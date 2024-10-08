BULDAK BRINGS THE HEAT TO THE U.S. WITH NEW "SPLASH BULDAK" CAMPAIGN

Fiery fun will hit the streets of New York and Los Angeles this Fall season

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For American fans of Buldak – the world's most viral instant noodles – there is a new way to get that one-of-a-kind spicy fix – with a splash of Buldak Hot Sauce! This October and November, spice warriors in New York, NY, and Los Angeles, CA, will have the opportunity to try Buldak Hot Sauce with anything and everything, with fun-filled sampling events taking place in each city as part of the new "Splash Buldak" global campaign.

As the popularity of Buldak Noodles skyrocketed worldwide – thanks to passionate fans on social media – foodies have come to appreciate that what makes Buldak so craveable is its signature Buldak Hot Chicken Flavor Sauce. That special sauce (literally) is now available on its own in 7.05 oz bottles and Buldak Sauce Sticks, individually wrapped packets to take on-the-go.

To show the world that Buldak is much more than instant noodles, the brand launched a new global campaign, "Splash Buldak," encouraging spice adventurers to add a splash of Buldak to any dish. Buldak is bringing the fire to major cities around the world, including New York and Los Angeles in the U.S., engaging with fans with limited-time pop-ups and meet-and-greets with their charismatic hot chicken mascot, Hochi.

Find Hochi in NYC - October 11-15, 2024

New Yorkers should keep a lookout for Hochi, who will be making appearances throughout the city, handing out Buldak Hot Sauce samples and meeting with fans at West Village, Times Square, Chelsea, SoHo, Bryant Park, and potentially more locations. Lucky fans may even get a surprise visit from Hochi with their food delivery orders to spice up their meals.

Buldak Sauce Exchange in NYC - October 17-20, 2024

Buldak is giving New Yorkers the opportunity to trade their saved up sauce packets from any restaurant for free Buldak Hot Sauce – and free food! The Buldak Sauce Exchange Desk will be located in the city's bustling Midtown area, where people can trade sauce packets for food tickets redeemable at the Splash Buldak food truck, serving up hot dogs, wings, steak sliders, dumplings and more, along with Buldak Sauce Sticks to add a splash of spice. Free hot sauce samples will also be available for all visitors to the pop-up. Trading hours at the Buldak Sauce Exchange in NYC will be 11:00 am-7:00 pm Eastern Time, from October 17-20.

Buldak Sauce Exchange in LA - November 7-10, 2024

The Buldak Sauce Exchange Desk will make its way to the West Coast in November, landing at The (legendary) Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles! Angelenos will have their chance to swap their boring sauce packets for exciting Buldak Hot Sauce and free food – hot dogs, wings, steak sliders, dumplings and more. Trading hours at the Buldak Sauce Exchange in LA will be 11:00 am-7:00 pm Pacific Time, from October 17-20.

Fans worldwide can get their hands on free Buldak Hot Sauce samples – and enter to win some hot prizes – at Buldak.com . To keep up with the "Splash Buldak" campaign as it makes its way around the globe, follow Buldak on Instagram ( @buldak_global ) and TikTok ( @buldak_global ).

ABOUT SAMYANG FOODS

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea's first-ever instant ramen, launched in 1963, delivering much-needed sustenance in a convenient and affordable package. Over six decades, Samyang Foods's innovative thinking and creativity have broadened the culinary landscape, providing nourishment and exciting new flavors to the world. Samyang Foods is the parent company of globally beloved food brands – Buldak, Tangle and Samyang. Whether offering comfort and joy, or igniting diverse and fresh inspiration, Samyang Foods is committed to enriching lives and paving the way for a prosperous future. Visit SamyangAmerica.com to learn more.

