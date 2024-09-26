BULDAK CARBONARA DUMPLINGS AND SAUCE STICKS NOW AVAILABLE IN THE U.S.

Social Media's Favorite Spicy Instant Noodles Brand Takes Their Signature Flavors to the Frozen Aisle and To-Go

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Foods – the parent company of social media's most popular instant noodles, Buldak – is giving American fans even more ways to enjoy their signature spicy flavor with two new products making their U.S. debut: Buldak Carbonara Dumplings and Buldak Sauce Sticks.

Rolling out in the U.S. – just in time for National Dumpling Day – fans of the highly sought-after pink bundles of Buldak Carbonara Noodles can now get that spicy-meets-creamy flavor as giant dumplings! Each Buldak Carbonara Dumpling is filled with a delicious mix of vermicelli, cabbage, tofu, spring onion and, of course, Buldak Carbonara Hot Chicken Flavor sauce. Simply heat from frozen – steam, boil, fry, or heat via microwave – for a quick and ready-to-eat snack, appetizer or meal.

Additionally, for spice fiends who can't get enough of the Buldak Hot Chicken flavor that they love, Buldak Hot Sauce is now available in to-go packets. Buldak Sauce Sticks come in bundles of 50 individual sauce packets to add a splash of Buldak heat to any dish, anywhere.

Buldak Carbonara Dumplings and Buldak Sauce Sticks can be found in Asian grocery stores nationwide. Buldak Carbonara Dumplings can be found in the frozen aisle, alongside Buldak Original Hot Dumplings; each 24-ounce package retails for $7.99. Buldak Sauce Sticks retail for $9.99 per 50-piece package.

ABOUT SAMYANG FOODS

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea's first-ever instant ramen, launched in 1963, delivering much-needed sustenance in a convenient and affordable package. Over six decades, Samyang Foods's innovative thinking and creativity have broadened the culinary landscape, providing nourishment and exciting new flavors to the world. Samyang Foods is the parent company of globally beloved food brands – Buldak, Tangle and Samyang. Whether offering comfort and joy, or igniting diverse and fresh inspiration, Samyang Foods is committed to enriching lives and paving the way for a prosperous future. Visit SamyangAmerica.com to learn more.

