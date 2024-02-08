BULL MOOSE TUBE ANNOUNCES JUMBO HSS PARTNERSHIP

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bull Moose Tube Company ("BMT"), a subsidiary of Caparo Bull Moose, has announced an exclusive partnership with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. ("Mitsui USA"), MM&KENZAI Corporation, and Nippon Steel Metal Products Co., Ltd. ("NSMP") to sell jumbo hollow structural sections (HSS) into the U.S. market.

NSMP's products have a long-standing history of being used in large-scale construction projects in the U.S. and Bull Moose is thrilled to be able to offer customers 16" to 22" square HSS, up to 0.875" wall thickness, and rectangles as large as 24" x 12" x 0.750" wall to ASTM A500 and CSA G40 specifications. This strategic partnership will complement BMT's current offering of 14" square and rectangular equivalents, up to 0.750" wall.

Common applications include large, long span warehouses and distribution centers, airports, stadiums, parking garages, and innovative structures which require high strength/low weight HSS support for heavy loads.

"We are excited for this partnership as it will further expand our HSS steel product offering to the U.S. market and will increase the availability of these larger sections to the benefit of architects, structural engineers, structural fabricators, contractors and our distribution customers," says Andy Annakin, Chief Commercial Officer of Bull Moose Tube.

"The Iron & Steel Products Division of Mitsui USA is delighted to be working with Bull Moose Tube and NSMP to bring jumbo HSS products to the U.S. market," said Tomohide Tsumura, Divisional Operating Officer.  "We look forward to a long-term working relationship with our partners."

About Bull Moose Tube

Bull Moose Tube is a part of the Caparo Group. The company operates from eight plants – seven in the US (Chicago Heights, IL; Elkhart, IN; Gerald, MO; Masury, OH; Trenton, GA; Casa Grande, AZ and Sinton, TX) and one in Canada (Burlington, Ontario). Today the company offers one of the largest ranges of sustainable steel welded tubing in North America. Typical applications of Bull Moose Tube's material include commercial construction, heavy equipment, transportation, infrastructure, fire protection, heavy civil and marine deep foundations, automotive equipment, and many other engineered products. For more information visit: www.bullmoosetube.com .

About Caparo

Caparo is a diversified international association of businesses, with interests predominantly in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products. Caparo's wider activities encompass hotels, property, power generation, logistics, financial services and investment.

Owned by the Paul family, Caparo was founded in 1968 by Indian born British Industrialist, Rt. Hon. The Lord Paul of Marylebone, PC. Today, Caparo operates internationally from over forty sites, serving customers globally, primarily from operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. For more information visit: www.caparo.com

About Mitsui USA

With a long history in the United States, Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. ("Mitsui USA") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment, and service enterprises in the world. Mitsui & Co. pursues "360° business innovation" that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects. More information on Mitsui USA may be found at www.mitsui.com/us.

