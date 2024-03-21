Bull Moose Tube Appoints John Krupinski as Interim CEO & CFO

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bull Moose Tube Company ("BMT"), a Chesterfield, Missouri-based manufacturer and subsidiary of Caparo Bull Moose ("CBM"), has named BMT CFO John Krupinski Interim CEO & CFO. Krupinski was named in the wake of the recent and unexpected passing of former President & CEO, Tom Modrowski.

Prior to arriving at BMT in 2020, Krupinski, a CPA, was the CEO & CFO at Jame Roll Form Products. Prior to that he held CFO positions at a variety of metals industry companies. His years in the metals industry were preceded by many years in public accounting.

Commenting on the appointment, CBM and BMT Chairman, the Hon. Ambar Paul said, "First and foremost, on behalf of Caparo and BMT, we offer our deepest condolences to the entire Modrowski family. Tom was a thoughtful, influential, and respected leader and will always be a part of the Caparo and Bull Moose Family." Paul continued, "While none of us would have anticipated the need to make this appointment, John is an excellent candidate to step into the Interim CEO position. He has deep experience in, and thorough knowledge of, the metals industry and has worked side-by-side with Tom Modrowski to create the high performing team we have at Bull Moose Tube today. We are confident that Bull Moose Tube will continue to flourish under John's leadership."

John Krupinski commented, "I am honored to step into the Interim CEO role, carry on what Tom Modrowski built, and lead one of the most capable teams in the industry. We will continue to create great value for our customers through innovation, operational excellence, and leveraging our skilled workforce. This is just another example of Bull Moose Tube's commitment to embrace change and capitalize on opportunities presented in an ever changing and dynamic marketplace."

About Bull Moose Tube

Bull Moose Tube is a part of the Caparo Group. The company operates from eight plants – seven in the US (Chicago Heights, IL; Elkhart, IN; Gerald, MO; Masury, OH; Trenton, GA; Casa Grande, AZ and Sinton, TX) and one in Canada (Burlington, Ontario). Today the company offers one of the largest ranges of sustainable steel welded tubing in North America. Typical applications of Bull Moose Tube's material include commercial construction, heavy equipment, transportation, infrastructure, fire protection, heavy civil and marine deep foundations, automotive equipment, and many other engineered products. For more information visit: www.bullmoosetube.com .

About Caparo

Caparo is a diversified international association of businesses, with interests predominantly in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products. Caparo's wider activities encompass hotels, property, power generation, logistics, financial services and investment.

Owned by the Paul family, Caparo was founded in 1968 by Indian born British Industrialist, Rt. Hon. The Lord Paul of Marylebone, PC. Today, Caparo operates internationally from over forty sites, serving customers globally, primarily from operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. For more information visit: www.caparo.com

Contact:

Kathleen Sullivan

3125199562

[email protected]

SOURCE Bull Moose Tube Company