Bull Moose Tube Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bull Moose Tube Company ("BMT"), a Chesterfield, Missouri-based manufacturer and subsidiary of Caparo Bull Moose ("CBM"), has named Jim Fink Chief Operating Officer. Jim is an industry veteran with a wealth of pipe and tube engineering and operations experience spanning 35 years.

Jim Fink, Bull Moose Tube Chief Operating Officer

BMT CEO & CFO John Krupinski commented that, "BMT is, and always has been, committed to building, maintaining, and fully leveraging a cutting-edge portfolio of assets, our operational capabilities and our skilled workforce. Jim's engineering, operations and leadership experience makes him the perfect fit to ensure Bull Moose remains in the best position to respond to our customers' needs in an always dynamic and ever-changing market."

Commenting on the appointment, CBM and BMT Chairman, the Hon. Ambar Paul said, "The depth of Jim's technical experience, within the industry generally and Bull Moose specifically, together with his business acumen make him a particularly effective executive leader. We are pleased that Jim continues to grow with Bull Moose and is a part of our very capable executive leadership team."

Jim has been with BMT for over 12 years and served in a number of engineering and operations leadership positions. Prior to joining BMT, Jim spent time with Maverick Tube and Boomerang Tube in engineering positions of progressively increasing responsibility.

About Bull Moose Tube

Bull Moose Tube is a part of the Caparo Bull Moose Group of Companies. The company operates from eight plants – seven in the US (Chicago Heights, IL; Elkhart, IN; Gerald, MO; Masury, OH; Trenton, GA; Casa Grande, AZ and Sinton, TX) and one in Canada (Burlington, Ontario). Today the company offers one of the largest ranges of sustainable steel welded tubing in North America. Typical applications of Bull Moose Tube's material include commercial construction, heavy equipment, transportation, infrastructure, fire protection, heavy civil and marine deep foundations, automotive equipment, and many other engineered products. For more information visit: www.bullmoosetube.com.

About Caparo

Caparo is a diversified international association of businesses, with interests predominantly in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of value-added steel and niche engineering products. Caparo's wider activities encompass hotels, property, power generation, logistics, financial services and investment.

Owned by the Paul family, Caparo was founded in 1968 by Indian born British Industrialist, Rt. Hon. The Lord Paul of Marylebone, PC. Today, Caparo operates internationally from over forty sites, serving customers globally, primarily from operations based in the UK, North America, India, and the Middle East. For more information visit: www.caparo.com

