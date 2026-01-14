Bullen Ultrasonics' Eric Norton to Speak at CMS Conference on Ultrasonic Machining of Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs)

The informative presentation will explore grinding, ultrasonic and laser micromachining technologies shaping the future of advanced materials manufacturing

EATON, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT

Bullen Ultrasonics, a leader in precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies, today announced that Eric Norton, research and early innovation manager at Bullen, will speak at the annual Composites, Materials and Structures (CMS) Conference in New Orleans on Jan. 25 -29, 2026.

His session, titled "Ultrasonic Machining of SiCSiC CMCs," will provide an overview of machining options for challenging materials and designs, including the considerations, advantages and limitations of CNC grinding, laser microjet, ultrasonic machining and laser micromachining. Norton will also spotlight Bullen's proprietary ultrasonic machining and MicroLucent® laser technologies.

WHO

Eric Norton, Research and Early Innovation Manager, Bullen Ultrasonics

Eric Norton is the research and early innovation manager at Bullen Ultrasonics. In this role, he leads the company's innovation strategy and research initiatives to advance the future of ultrasonic machining, laser micromachining, automation and precision manufacturing. Most recently, Norton was named co-inventor on Bullen's newly awarded U.S. patent for a hands-free electrical connector that enables fully automated, high-voltage tool changes in factory automation. Over his 15 years at Bullen, Norton has built and now oversees a dedicated R&D function responsible for developing breakthrough technologies, piloting new capabilities and aligning long-term technical investments with customer and market needs.

WHEN

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

9:20 – 9:40 a.m. CT

WHERE:

During Session: Unlocking CMC's Potential: Testing and Modeling Frontiers 1

Composites, Materials and Structures (CMS) Conference

Hilton New Orleans Riverside

Two Poydras St.

New Orleans, LA 70130

Attendees can also visit Bullen Ultrasonics at Booth #300 before and after the session to learn more about the company's precision machining innovations.

To learn more about the CMS Conference, visit https://cms-conference.com/index.html.

About Bullen Ultrasonics

Bullen Ultrasonics is a global leader in the precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies. Its non-thermal processes enable micron-level accuracy and reduce the risk of microcracks, contamination or structural damage, supporting the production of intricate features in components used across high-performance applications. Bullen's vertically integrated operations include in-house tool design and custom automation, which help streamline production from prototype through high-volume manufacturing. The company holds numerous certifications, including ISO 9001, AS9100, and ITAR, reflecting its alignment with quality and traceability standards in the aerospace, defense, automotive, medical, semiconductor and MEMS industries. Founded in 1971 and with more than 50 years of experience, Bullen is recognized for its engineering responsiveness and ability to deliver consistent results in regulated, high-stakes manufacturing environments. Learn more at https://www.bullentech.com.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Bullen Ultrasonics)

Phone: (703) 829-6089

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bullen Ultrasonics