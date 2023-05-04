Bulletin from Annual General Meeting of Enzymatica AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Enzymatica AB (publ) held its annual general meeting on 4 May 2023. At the annual general meeting, the following resolutions were made.



Income statements and balance sheets

The general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the fiscal year of 2022.

Disposition of the company's profit or loss

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that no dividend is paid and that the company's funds available for distribution are carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The general meeting resolved to grant discharge from liability to all persons who have had the position of board member, CEO, or deputy CEO in the company during 2022.

Election of members of the board of directors and auditors

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors shall consist of six (6) ordinary members without deputies and that one registered auditing company is appointed as auditor until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Bengt Baron, Guðmundur Pálmason, Mats Andersson, Louise Nicolin, Helene Willberg, and Moa Fransson were, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, re-elected as members of the board. Bengt Baron was, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, re-elected as chairman of the board.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the registered auditing company Deloitte AB as auditor in the company for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Deloitte AB has informed that Jeanette Roosberg will be the auditor-in-charge.

Determination of remuneration for the members of the board of directors and the auditors

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration for the board of directors, excluding remuneration for committee work, shall be paid with a total of SEK 1,625,000, of which SEK 500,000 is remuneration for the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 225,000 to every other member of the board of directors who are not employed by the company. Furthermore, the general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration for work in the audit committee shall be paid with SEK 175,000 to the chairman of the audit committee and with SEK 50,000 to every other member, and that no remuneration shall be paid for work in the remuneration committee.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Authorization for the board of directors to issue new shares

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors to, until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, resolve to increase the company's share capital by issue of shares corresponding to no more than ten (10) per cent of the total number of shares in the company at the time of the meeting's decision of authorization. The board of directors may deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights. The reason for the board of directors' authorization to deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights is to enable the company to raise new capital and to take advantage of future opportunities to attract new long-term owners, and to finance the company's growth strategy. The authorization also includes the right to decide on payment for the issued shares by set-off, in kind or with other conditions as referred in Chapter 13 Section 5 item 6 of the Swedish Companies Act (Sw. Aktiebolagslagen (2005:551)). At a deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the issue rate shall be determined in accordance with market conditions, taking into account any discount on market terms.

For more detailed information regarding the content of the resolutions, please refer to the press release published on 31 March 2023 and the complete notice of the annual general meeting. The notice of the annual general meeting and complete proposals regarding the resolutions of the annual general meeting are available on the company's website, www.enzymatica.se.

