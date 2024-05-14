Bulletin from Sobi's Annual General Meeting (AGM)

STOCKHOLM, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) AGM was convened today on 14 May 2024. At the AGM, the shareholders, in accordance with the proposed resolutions, resolved as follows:

Adoption of the profit and loss statements and balance sheet and discharge of liability

The AGM adopted the income statements and the balance sheets and approved the proposal to carry forward the retained profits.

The Board members and the chief executive officer were discharged from liability for the financial year 2023.

Election of Board of Directors, remuneration to the Directors, election of Auditor and remuneration to the Auditor

The ordinary Board members Christophe Bourdon, Annette Clancy, Helena Saxon, Staffan Schüberg, Filippa Stenberg and Anders Ullman were re-elected as Board members and Zlatko Rihter was elected as new Board member for the period until the end of the next AGM. Annette Clancy was re-elected as chair of the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as auditor of Sobi for the period until the end of the next AGM.

The AGM approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors and the Auditor in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

Remuneration report, guidelines for executive remuneration, long-term incentive programmes, authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of new shares and/or convertible bonds and/or warrants, and transfer of own shares

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report.

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal for guidelines for executive remuneration.

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal to implement long-term incentive programmes, consisting of hedging arrangements in respect of the programmes by way of directed issues of no more than 1,641,103 series C shares in the aggregate, authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on a repurchase of all issued series C shares and transfer of no more than 3,156,277 own common shares in the aggregate to participants of the programmes.

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of new shares and/or convertible bonds and/or warrants. The number of shares that may be issued, the number of shares that convertible bonds may be converted into and the number of shares that may be subscribed for by the exercise of warrants, may not exceed 39,370,000 shares in total.

The Board of Directors' proposal regarding transfer of no more than 1,006,742 own common shares on the stock exchange for the purpose of covering certain payments, mainly social security contributions, that may occur in relation to the incentive programmes 2020 and 2021, was also approved by the AGM.

For full details on each proposal adopted by the AGM, please refer to sobi.com.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/bulletin-from-sobi-s-annual-general-meeting--agm-,c3979780

The following files are available for download: