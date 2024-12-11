STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) EGM was convened today on 11 December 2024. In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposals, David Meek was elected as new member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2025.

Minutes with complete resolutions from the EGM will be available on the company's website www.sobi.com no later than 25 December 2024.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin

Head of Communications and Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/bulletin-from-sobi-s-extraordinary-general-meeting--egm-,c4080180

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4080180/3165580.pdf Bulletin from Sobiâ€™s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)