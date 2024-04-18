Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Husqvarna AB (publ)  

STOCKHOLM, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AGM of Husqvarna AB (publ) was held on April 18, 2024

The AGM was held physically at Jönköping Concert & Congress hall at Elmia in Jönköping and the shareholders had the option to attend the meeting via advance voting (postal voting).

Adoption of the profit and loss statements and balance sheets, dividend and discharge of liability

The profit and loss statements and the balance sheets were adopted. The Board of Directors' proposal for the disposition of profits was approved. The dividend was set at SEK 3.00 per share to be paid in two installments, firstly SEK 1.00 per share with Monday, April 22, 2024 as the first record day, and secondly SEK 2.00 per share with Tuesday, October 22, 2024 as the second record day. The estimated dates for payment of the dividends are Thursday, April 25, 2024 and Friday, October 25, 2024. The Board of Directors and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2023.

Board of Directors, Auditors and remuneration to the Directors and the Auditors

The Nomination Committee's proposal that the Board of Directors shall comprise nine members to be elected by the AGM, was adopted. Tom Johnstone, Ingrid Bonde, Katarina Martinson, Bertrand Neuschwander, Daniel Nodhäll, Lars Pettersson, Torbjörn Lööf and Christine Robins were re-elected. Pavel Hajman was elected as a new Board member for the period up until the next AGM, and Tom Johnstone was re-appointed Chair of the Board.

The AGM approved the Nomination Committee's proposal regarding remuneration to the Board, of SEK 9,240,000 in total, whereof SEK 2,350,000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 680,000 to each of the Directors elected by the AGM and not employed by the Company, and if the Board determines to appoint a Deputy Chair, SEK 950,000 to such Deputy Chair. Additionally, the Chair of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 345,000 and the two members shall receive SEK 225,000 each. The Chair of the People & Sustainability Committee shall receive SEK 175,000 and the two members SEK 105,000 each.

The AGM approved the Nomination Committee's proposal to elect KPMG as auditor for the period up until the end of the next AGM. The Auditors' fee shall be paid on the basis of approved invoices.

Remuneration report

The AGM approved the Remuneration Report.

Long-term incentive program and equity swap arrangements to hedge obligations in accordance with approved incentive programs

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal for a performance based long-term incentive program for 2024, LTI 2024. The AGM resolved to authorize the Board to decide on one or more occasions, until the next AGM, to direct the company to enter into one or more equity swap arrangements where a third party in its own name acquires Husqvarna B-shares on terms consistent with market practice. The purpose is to secure the company's obligations under adopted incentive programs.

Authorization for new share issue

The AGM authorized the Board to approve the issue of not more than approximately 57.6 million.

new B-shares against payment in kind, on one or more occasions during the period up to the next AGM. The price for the new shares shall be based on the market price of the Husqvarna B-share. The purpose of the authorization is to facilitate acquisitions for which payment will be made in own shares.

The above information was submitted for publication at 17:30 CET on April 18, 2024.

