Torbjörn Lööf appointed Deputy Chair of the Board of Husqvarna AB

Apr 18, 2024, 13:43 ET

STOCKHOLM, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Husqvarna AB today resolved to establish the role of "Deputy Chair of the Board" and to appoint Board member Torbjörn Lööf in such new role.

These resolutions were taken by the Board at its statutory board meeting held in connection with the Husqvarna Group Annual General Meeting, which took place earlier today in Jönköping.

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Sjöström, Head of External Communication
+46 727 15 77 85
[email protected]

