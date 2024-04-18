Torbjörn Lööf appointed Deputy Chair of the Board of Husqvarna AB

STOCKHOLM, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Husqvarna AB today resolved to establish the role of "Deputy Chair of the Board" and to appoint Board member Torbjörn Lööf in such new role.

These resolutions were taken by the Board at its statutory board meeting held in connection with the Husqvarna Group Annual General Meeting, which took place earlier today in Jönköping.

