Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) on 8 November 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extraordinary General Meeting in Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) (the "Company") has been held on 8 November 2024 and in particular the following decisions were resolved.

Resolution to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of shares to the CEO

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution to increase the Company's share capital by up to SEK 881,168 through the issue of up to 1,762,336 new ordinary shares. The subscription price per ordinary share is SEK 3.972. With deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the new ordinary shares may only be subscribed for by Vickram Vathulya, the CEO of the Company. The subscription price has been determined through agreement between the Board of Directors and Vickram Vathulya and corresponds to the closing price of the ordinary share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 11 October 2024.

For more information, please contact:
Dr. Bami Bastani, Chairman of the Board of Directors 
Tel: +1 908 87 28 370
E-mail: [email protected]

