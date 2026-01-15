Leading US Defense Contractor Awards Strategic Development Contract To Sivers Semiconductors

$800K Contract Supports Next Generation Chip Enabling Intelligent, Resilient, Software-Defined Defense Systems

KISTA, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced it has won an $800K development contract from a leading U.S. defense contractor.

Under the agreement, Sivers Semiconductors will apply its industry-leading mmWave beamformers, to support emerging U.S. tactical communications programs. This collaboration represents a strategically significant entry into high-value applications, highlighting the defense sector's accelerating adoption of commercial semiconductor technologies.

"Defense programs are increasingly emphasizing intelligent, software-defined architectures, particularly as attritable platforms including drones, become central to modern defense strategies," said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director of the Wireless Business at Sivers Semiconductors. "Our proven mmWave technology enables defense contractors to deliver innovative solutions that reduce program risk, solution size and weight while accelerating time to deployment."

For more information, please visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

[email protected]

Company Contact

Heine Thorsgaard

CFO and Head of Investors Relations

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sivers-semiconductors/r/leading-us-defense-contractor-awards-strategic-development-contract-to-sivers-semiconductors,c4292737

SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors