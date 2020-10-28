Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Essity

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extraordinary General Meeting today resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal to pay a dividend of SEK 6.25 per share.

The record date was set at October 30, 2020. The dividend is expected to be paid on November 4, 2020.

Pursuant to the temporary legislation in place due to COVID-19, the Meeting was held through a postal vote without the physical attendance of shareholders.

Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the company website, www.essity.com, within two weeks.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, [email protected]

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, [email protected]

