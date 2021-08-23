Bulletproof™, a GLI company, wins coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Learning category

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company, is proud to announce it has earned the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for Best Use of Video for Learning (Gold Award).

Bulletproof creates world-class courses with leading-edge eLearning technology to deliver custom training solutions for clients. "The Economic Impact of Home Building in 2021" learning video was created, in close collaboration with the Buffalo Niagara Builders Association (BNBA), to help address the objections that Home Builder Associations can face regarding their work in community developments.

"Our goal is to always to deliver accurate, relevant, fun, and engaging courses for our clients - no matter the industry; this award of excellence validates that our hard work and efforts have paid off in becoming an industry leader in this field." said Bulletproof's VP of Learning Services, Darryl Esau.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program Rachel Cooke. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

"We added several awards categories this year to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "Winning organizations in all categories demonstrated a people-centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. Demonstrating HCM's impact on the business is what sets our awards apart."

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an independent HCM research and analyst firm, helping more than 10,000 clients globally over more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory; providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group operates the Excellence Awards - the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management - recognizing the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. The program attracts entrants from leading corporations around the world, as well as mid-market and smaller firms.

About BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company:

Headquartered in Canada with offices across the United States and around the globe, Bulletproof has over a decade of experience in eLearning and training, alongside more than two decades of experience in the world of cybersecurity.

Bulletproof is committed to providing top notch stock and custom educational content leveraging leading-edge eLearning technology, to help clients meet their business goals. The company has been recognized multiple times for educational excellence with the 2020 Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award | Excellence in the Learning Category and 2019 Learning! 100 Award | Excellence in Collaboration in eLearning Services.

For more information on Bulletproof visit our website and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

SOURCE Bulletproof, A GLI Company

Related Links

www.bulletproofsi.com

