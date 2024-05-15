Bulletproof and ContraForce Have Teamed up to Create a Unified Security Workspace for Microsoft Customers

BOSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bulletproof is proud to announce its partnership with ContraForce, another fellow Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) member. In response to the evolving threat landscape, we recognize that innovation is paramount. Together, we share a common goal of helping customers in leveraging Microsoft security services effectively.

Ricardo Nicolini, Bulletproof Chief Technology Officer, noted, "Our partnership with ContraForce is founded in our common unwavering commitment to making organizations more secure by applying innovative technology to security incident investigation and response. Collaborating with the ContraForce team over the past six months has been an amazing experience, enriched by their the depth and breadth of their security expertise."

Bulletproof's Bulletproof 365 Enterprise (B365E) offering is designed to provide Microsoft-powered organizations with a single cost-effective solution for security operations. Our partnership with ContraForce will improve and augment our incident investigation and response capabilities through a unified user experience designed for our SOC analysts.

With ContraForce, we are co-creating a platform that will, through hyperautomation, allow our SOC analysts to fully investigate and respond to security incidents on the same user interface and experience. Analysts will no longer need to go to each platform to retrieve information required to investigate and respond to security incidents.

The streamlined efficiency of this platform is a game-changer—tasks that once required significant time investments can now be accomplished with faster, more effective incident investigation. This innovative new feature will empower our SOC analysts to make our clients safer, more resilient, and more effective in staying ahead of the ever-evolving modern cyber threats.

"Partnering with a fellow MISA member like Bulletproof has been a game-changer for us at ContraForce. Their dedication to elevating security operations for Microsoft customers aligns seamlessly with our mission to simplify and enhance threat response.

Together, we've created a unified security workspace that not only streamlines investigations but also empowers analysts with unparalleled efficiency and insight. With the ability to seamlessly integrate with other solutions, we're not just offering a platform – we're providing a pathway for clients to seamlessly transition to Bulletproof's superior security ecosystem. It's more than a partnership; it's a commitment to excellence in safeguarding businesses against evolving threats," stated Stan Golubchik, CEO at ContraForce

For more information about Bulletproof 365 Enterprise, please visit our webpage.

About ContactForce

Member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA and winner of the MISA Excellence Award in 2023 and 2024, ContraForce aims to simplify and streamline security operations to efficiently manage incidents and effectively stop cyber threats. Their security operations workspace enables automated security engineering, AI-Remediation workflows, and threat response velocity at scale.

About Bulletproof:

With locations across North America and around the globe, Bulletproof has decades of IT, security, and compliance expertise. Bulletproof works with all industries of all sizes and leverages its extensive industry experience to mitigate risk and improve client processes, systems, and business infrastructure. Named Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021 for delivering excellence and innovative end-to-end security solutions, Bulletproof is also a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and winner of the 2024 MISA Excellence Awards, Security Trailblazer. For more information on Bulletproof, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SOURCE Bulletproof, A GLI Company