Bulletproof Recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Winner for Security Trailblazer

BOSTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bulletproof today announced it won the Security Trailblazer award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2024. The company's innovation and achievements over the past 12 months have elevated and distinguished it within the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft Security technology.

Bulletproof team proudly showcasing our Security Trailblazer award win! (CNW Group/Bulletproof, A GLI Company) 2024 Microsoft Excellence Award Winner, Security Trail (CNW Group/Bulletproof, A GLI Company)

Award winners demonstrated excellence across security, identity, management, compliance, and privacy during the past 12 months.

"I am exceptionally proud of our Bulletproof team for achieving the MISA Excellence Award for Security Trailblazer and I extend my congratulations to Ricardo Nicolino, our CTO, for being named a finalist for Security Changemaker. It is a true testament to our employees in providing solutions that effectively protect our customers. As a founder of this company, I'm consistently amazed by our growth and our commitment to further innovation and advancement. Our team of experts remains steadfast in ensuring our customers are safe and secure, and we won't stop until that goal is achieved." Said Steven Burns, President, and COO at Bulletproof.

"Senserva is proud of the strong partnership we have with the Bulletproof team that has contributed to the winning of this great award. The entire Senserva team looks forward to continuing to build innovative security solutions for Bulletproof and providing great security value to their customers. We are all just getting started!" Said Mark Shavlik, CEO at Senserva.

At the Microsoft Security Excellence 2024 Awards on May 6, 2024, Microsoft announced award winners in 9 categories honoring partner trailblazers, customer, and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the fifth-year awards were given. Bulletproof won the Security Trailblazer award.

The Bulletproof team congratulates its partners, including Senserva and ContraForce, as well as all the other nominees and finalists.

"I'm so pleased to congratulate Bulletproof this year's Microsoft Security Excellence awards recipient for Security Trailblazer award," said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security. "Our partner community plays such an important role in helping our customers navigate a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. Each of this year's recipients demonstrates true innovation and an inspiring dedication to the mission of security. We are so proud to work alongside them in a shared commitment to building a safer world for everyone."

Established as an association to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape. Together with Microsoft stakeholders, MISA members voted on the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, recognizing their peers' efforts towards enhancing security.

About Bulletproof:

With locations across North America and around the globe, Bulletproof has decades of IT, security, and compliance expertise. Bulletproof works with all industries of all sizes and leverages its extensive industry experience to mitigate risk and improve client processes, systems, and business infrastructure. Named Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021 for delivering excellence and innovative end-to-end security solutions, Bulletproof is also a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information on Bulletproof, please visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

