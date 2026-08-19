Bulletproof Earns Microsoft 365 Copilot Advanced Specialization, Strengthening its Leadership in Secure AI Transformation

Distinction reinforces Bulletproof's leadership in helping organizations securely adopt and scale AI with Microsoft technologies.

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof today announced it has attained the Copilot Advanced Specialization in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, further differentiating Bulletproof among Microsoft Security partners with demonstrated expertise in secure AI adoption and Microsoft Copilot. The program recognizes partners that demonstrate proven expertise, technical capabilities, and a track record of delivering customer success across Microsoft's cloud, security, data, and AI ecosystem. Microsoft noted that Bulletproof is among the first partners in Canada to attain this specialization.

Bulletproof Achieves Microsoft 365 Copilot Advanced Specialization

"AI is transforming every industry, but successful adoption requires more than technology. It requires security, governance, compliance, and a clear strategy for turning innovation into business outcomes," said Guido Timmerman, President, US, Bulletproof. "Achieving this specialization reflects our commitment to helping organizations build a secure foundation for AI and realize the full value of their Microsoft investments. Being one of a few partners with this specialization is a tremendous honor and a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team."

For customers, this specialization reflects Bulletproof's ability to deliver Microsoft solutions that drive modernization, operational efficiency, and AI adoption. Leveraging expertise across Microsoft 365, Azure, Data, Security, Compliance, and AI, Bulletproof enables organizations to realize greater value from their technology investments and accelerate business outcomes.

This achievement further strengthens Bulletproof's commitment to enabling customers to embrace emerging technologies with confidence, unlock new opportunities, and create lasting business value through innovation.

About Bulletproof

Bulletproof is a Microsoft Solutions Partner delivering end-to-end security, compliance, cloud, and modern work solutions to help organizations operate with confidence. For more than 20 years, Bulletproof has helped public and private sector organizations reduce risk, strengthen cyber resilience, and modernize and manage their technology environments. Our deep Microsoft expertise enables us to translate complex technologies into practical solutions that drive real business outcomes.

Our award-winning team delivers managed IT and security services, 24/7 SOC monitoring, compliance and governance programs, cloud transformation, and professional services that support organizations at every stage of their journey. Bulletproof protects tens of thousands of client workstations across North America and beyond, empowering them to secure, comply, and grow with confidence. For more information visit: bulletproofsi.com.

SOURCE Bulletproof