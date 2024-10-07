Bulletproof Expands Coverage to Include Microsoft and Amazon Web Services Customers

BOSTON, Mass., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bulletproof, a global IT security and compliance solutions company, announced today its membership in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Program, enhancing its capabilities to service customers operating in cloud environments. The collaboration aims to address the increasing challenges clients encounter with cloud adoption and management.

As a trusted partner to leading technology brands, including Microsoft and AWS, Bulletproof offers unbiased expert analysis, best practices, and solutions designed to help businesses achieve growth in today's competitive landscape. Their experts collaborate closely with clients to identify their unique business requirements and develop tailored strategies that drive competitiveness, agility, responsiveness, and security.

"By joining the AWS Select Tier Partner Program, our consulting services team is excited to expand our capabilities to Microsoft and AWS customers in achieving their business goals. With expertise in the Microsoft platform, Bulletproof is extending services to support customers with AWS hybrid cloud environments. With ongoing focus on security and compliance, we deliver strong solutions wherever our clients choose to deploy their data. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive, consulting services, empowering organizations to innovate and grow with confidence," said Christopher Simm, Senior Vice President, Professional Services

About Bulletproof

With locations across North America and around the globe, Bulletproof brings decades of expertise in IT, security, and compliance. Serving industries of all sizes, Bulletproof leverages its extensive experience to mitigate risk and enhance client processes, systems, and business infrastructure.

