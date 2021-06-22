Bulletproof Launches New Line Of Zero Sugar Gummy Vitamins

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof, the brand that sparked the keto Bulletproof Coffee trend is asking an important question - "why are most vitamin gummies on the market full of sugar, when they're meant to be full of health?"

The brand believes that gummy vitamins should deliver the ingredients you need, without the sugar that you don't. They are announcing four (4) new Gummy Vitamin offerings with science-backed ingredients that deliver on specific targeted need states. All gummy vitamins are priced at $24.99 for a 60ct bottle and will be launching first on Bulletproof.com and Amazon.

Turmeric - Support a Healthy Inflammation Response. † For a potent blend of turmeric and ginger, this is an effective way to support a healthy inflammatory response as well as supporting joint health. †

For a potent blend of turmeric and ginger, this is an effective way to support a healthy inflammatory response as well as supporting joint health. ADK - A better Vitamin D supplement for optimal bone, immune & heart health. † Providing essential daily vitamins like A, D3, K1 and K2 to offer science-backed support and a combination that can absorb and complement each other.

Providing essential daily vitamins like A, D3, K1 and K2 to offer science-backed support and a combination that can absorb and complement each other. Immune - A daily immune support gummy vitamin. Full of Vitamin C, Zinc, Elderberry and Echinacea extract to support your immune system health. †

Full of Vitamin C, Zinc, Elderberry and Echinacea extract to support your immune system health. Sleep - Support a better night sleep with this gummy vitamin.† Melatonin, L-Theanine and GABA combine for a perfect combo to support a restful night.†

"The average consumer looking for a supplement to improve their health doesn't realize that most gummy vitamins are packed with sugar and are actually not aligned with their nutritional goals," explained Bulletproof CEO, Larry Bodner. "We want to provide supplements with the specific benefits our customers are looking for without hidden ingredients."

Since the origination of Bulletproof Coffee in 2011, the brand has developed additional nutrition products such as collagen protein powder, protein bars, cold brew coffee, and is rapidly expanding this year. This product launch will expand the brand's supplement portfolio by offering gummy supplements that align with nutrition and lifestyle without hidden additives like sugar. Links are not yet live but, once they are, Bulletproof is on affiliates via Impact Radius (Skimlinks, Viglink, Magiclinks + more). Merchant ID# 9221.

Follow @bulletproof to stay up to date.

About Bulletproof

Bulletproof 360 is a leading health and wellness company offering integrated mind-body nutrition products designed to help consumers unleash their full potential. The Bulletproof portfolio offers a wide range of products ranging from clean coffee, MCT oil, collagen protein, snack bars and supplements. Founded in 2013, Bulletproof always uses the highest quality, science-backed, clean ingredients to create keto-friendly products. Bulletproof products are sold in leading retailers nationwide, as well as online at Bulletproof.com and Amazon.com. Additional information about the brand, products, recipes and more can be found at www.Bulletproof.com . Twitter: @bpnutrition Instagram: @bulletproof

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Bulletproof

Related Links

https://www.bulletproof.com

