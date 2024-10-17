Bullhorn Ventures Invests in Staffing Referrals to Automate and Scale Agencies' Referral Programs

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullhorn Ventures invests in Staffing Referrals, the leading automated referral management (ARM) platform. This partnership will help staffing agencies source higher-quality talent by digitizing and scaling their existing referral programs.

In an industry where agencies compete on the same job boards for the same candidates, Staffing Referrals transforms agencies' talent pools into powerful referral engines, unlocking access to candidates others can't reach.

Bullhorn's investment will accelerate Staffing Referrals' development and market reach, enabling agencies to reduce job board dependency. Future plans include gamification features to further boost referral engagement. To date, Staffing Referrals has:

Launched over 100 agencies on their ARM platform

Delivered more than 325,000 referral candidates

Generated an estimated $1.1 billion in gross profit for agencies

"Referrals deliver higher-quality talent, which increases retention and redeployment," said David Folwell, CEO of Staffing Referrals. "Our platform automatically scales agencies' most profitable source of talent."

As a Bullhorn marketplace partner, Staffing Referrals integrates with Bullhorn ATS, Automation, Messenger, Talent Platform, and Analytics along with key partners in the Tech Alliance Group like Staffing Engine, OpusMatch, Great Recruiters, RefAssured, and Staffing Future.

Nina Eigerman, SVP at Bullhorn, added, "Staffing Referrals offers the market-leading platform for scaling referrals. We are excited to see the growth our customers will achieve with effective, tech enabled referral programs powered by Staffing Referrals."

About Staffing Referrals

As the #1 automated referral management (ARM) platform, Staffing Referrals helps agencies turn their talent pool into a competitive advantage. Founded in 2017, the staffing software elevates the candidate experience, reduces agency dependency on job boards, and eliminates administrative workload. Staffing Referrals is integrated with leading applicant tracking systems (ATSs) including Bullhorn, Avionté, TargetRecruit, JobDiva, JobAdder, and LaborEdge.

