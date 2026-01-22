Bullish Appoints Lindsay Kaplan Venture Partner to Back the Next Generation of Category Defining Consumer Brands

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullish, the early-stage venture capital and marketing firm known for blending capital, consulting, and creativity, today announced that Lindsay Kaplan has joined the firm as a Venture Partner. Her appointment underscores Bullish's continued commitment to supporting consumer businesses that shape markets and influence culture.

For more than a decade, Bullish has taken a differentiated approach to early-stage consumer investing, pairing capital with deep brand expertise to identify breakout companies before product market fit is obvious. The firm has played a pivotal role in the growth of many of the most influential consumer brands by investing early where consumer demand, founder conviction, and cultural relevance converge. Select investments include Bandit Running, Harry's (Mammoth Brands), Casper, Hu Chocolate, Bubble Skincare, and Warby Parker.

"Bullish has always believed that creativity and commercial ambition go hand in hand," said Michael Duda, Managing Partner at Bullish. "Lindsay's been a founder, an investor, and an operator, she embodies empathy for the reality of building a startup from every angle. She strengthens our ability to back brands that don't just grow, but define categories."

Kaplan joins Bullish following a career building and scaling some of the most influential consumer brands of the last decade. As the co-founder of Chief, she helped grow the company from inception into a billion dollar brand, earning recognition from TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. She currently serves on Chief's Board of Directors. Prior to Chief, Kaplan was a founding team member at Casper, where she served as VP of Communications and Brand Marketing and helped pioneer the DTC mattress category, turning Casper into a household name.

"Bullish is one of the rare firms that truly understands how brand drives enduring enterprise value in consumer," said Kaplan. "They don't just invest, they partner deeply with founders to shape, scale, and strengthen the business. Their approach reflects how today's standout consumer companies are built, and I'm excited to work with founders who put brand at the core of their strategy."

As Venture Partner at Bullish, Kaplan will identify, evaluate, and invest in early-stage consumer companies with the potential to become category leaders.

Bullish is a venture capital and marketing firm that blends capital, consulting, and creativity to build consumer companies that matter. It backs ambitious founders early and partners closely on brand strategy to strengthen traction, build cultural relevance, and accelerate growth. Bullish's investments include Bandit Running, Harry's (Mammoth Brands), Casper, Hu Chocolate, Bubble Skincare, and Warby Parker.

