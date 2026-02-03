Bullish Leads Rebrand for Daisy, a Premium Smart Home Services Company, and Launches Creative Campaign Directed at Homeowners

Bullish supported Daisy's transformation from a premium installation business into an end-to-end smart home services brand, unlocking recurring revenue and driving significant growth through strategic positioning, brand identity, and a first-of-its-kind consumer campaign.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullish , a New York–based brand consultancy and early-stage consumer investment firm, has partnered with Daisy , the leading national brand in residential technology integration, to redefine how smart home services are positioned and marketed in an increasingly complex category.

As smart homes grow more sophisticated, Bullish worked with Daisy to identify a fundamental disconnect in the market: while installation of advanced technologies has historically been treated as the core offering, the greatest consumer need exists after the installation is complete.

More than forty hours of field research, including ride-alongs with technicians and interviews with operators and homeowners, uncovered a critical insight that every smart home will degrade over time, but homeowners want the magic without the management. Bullish worked with Daisy to leverage these insights and exploit the fundamental disconnect in the market.

"We found that installation services alone weren't enough to differentiate or scale the business," said Brent Vartan, Bullish Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "The real opportunity was repositioning Daisy as a long-term service partner — a technology steward that protects and manages the home as systems evolve and household needs change."

This repositioning became the foundation for Daisy's new brand. Bullish developed a comprehensive visual identity system, including a custom wordmark and logomark designed to signal technical sophistication, warmth, and simplicity. A reimagined color palette moves the brand away from category clichés, creating a more premium, emotionally resonant expression that technicians feel proud to wear and inspires confidence among homeowners.

"Our perspective as both an investor and operating partner allowed us to support Daisy at every level — from strategy and creative to hiring, measurement, and execution," said Vartan. "That depth of involvement is what drives real business outcomes."

To bring the strategy to market, Bullish also developed a creative campaign supporting a first-of-its-kind, direct-to-consumer test in an industry traditionally driven by trade partnerships and long sales cycles. Built around the insight that "every smart home is at least a little broken," the campaign reframes value around service rather than installation, introducing Daisy's ongoing service program, DaisyCare, with the platform "Don't sweat the tech."

The campaign launched in Northern California with executions that were customized to exact media placements, including contextual messages for private jet terminals and luxury shopping centers as well as precision targeted digital channels geo-fenced at the street level, designed to reach an advertising-allergic, high-net-worth audience.

"Bullish's model allowed them to dive deep into the business in a way that helped us explore multiple opportunities at once and grow in new ways," says Hagan Kappler, CEO of Daisy.

Since Bullish's partnership began, Daisy has achieved 329% growth and has transitioned from a transactional installation model to a premium, recurring-revenue service business. The transformation has positioned the company to evolve from what had been a 2-3x EBITDA to a 15x EBITDA opportunity while establishing a scalable foundation for long-term category leadership.

Daisy's brand now reflects its ambition to become the technology steward for the future-forward home, turning complexity into confidence and laying the groundwork for sustained growth.

